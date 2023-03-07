Ron Poertner

Ron Poertner

On March 3, 2023, Interior Secretary Haaland issued Secretarial Order 3410 that announced the Department’s intent to restore wild bison herds in the west. You can bet there was a collective groan amongst western state governorships where Haaland’s bison rewilding plan is expected to be implemented.

While Haaland’s order emphasizes the importance of bison restoration on Tribal lands, it also targets federal lands in western states and calls on wild bison proponents of all stripes, like the American Prairie Reserve (APR), to collaborate in the rewilding effort.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Ron Poertner of Winifred is a retired military member dedicated to promoting landowner interests in the Missouri Breaks region of Central Montana. 