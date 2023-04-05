When I was knocking on doors this last election year, something stuck out to me. Every few doors, I would come across a house that was sitting empty, clearly marked as a short-term rental. A few doors down from there, I’d have someone tell me that their friends were forced to move, unable to find an affordable place to live. This striking contrast between empty houses and Bozeman locals unable to find a place to live was startling.

SB 517, a bill I introduced to the legislature, would have implemented a graduated fee on short-term rentals, using the revenue created for grants to purchase and renovate existing buildings for housing.

Denise Hayman is a state senator from Bozeman.