Mick Ringsak

Mick Ringsak

The Montana Republican Party's Executive Committee recently approved a resolution rebuking former Montana Republican Governor Marc Racicot, saying Racicot's actions in recent years disqualify him from saying he's a "REPUBLICAN." In a true over-reach, the resolution from this thirteen-member clique tries to order the news media to no longer refer to Racicot as a Republican.

The news media knows, as most of the mainstream Republican voters in Montana know, that Marc Racicot represents the thinking of hundreds of thousands of Montana GOP voters who elected him three times to top state office – as Attorney General and twice as Governor. This “excommunication” of the Governor by what is now a Pseudo-Republican Party does nothing to reduce his contributions to and history with the real Republican Party of the past.

Mick Ringsak of Butte was a presidential appointee as regional administrator of the SBA under George W. Bush. He was Butte-Silver Bow county Republican chairman in 1978-79, and he is a retired U.S. Army Major and Vietnam veteran.