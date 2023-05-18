The best way to safeguard your home from wildfire is to take preventive measures. When you think of wildfires, you might envision a wall of fire coming towards your home.

The reality is that most homes do not ignite from direct contact with a flame from a wildfire. Embers carried by wind ahead of the fire perimeter are the leading cause of home damage or destruction. When the heat generated by an intense wildfire is combined with wind, those burning embers can travel several miles away from the actual flames of the original fire.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tonya Garber is the Brownfield Redevelopment Manager at Snowy Mountain Development Corporation.