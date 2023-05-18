The best way to safeguard your home from wildfire is to take preventive measures. When you think of wildfires, you might envision a wall of fire coming towards your home.
The reality is that most homes do not ignite from direct contact with a flame from a wildfire. Embers carried by wind ahead of the fire perimeter are the leading cause of home damage or destruction. When the heat generated by an intense wildfire is combined with wind, those burning embers can travel several miles away from the actual flames of the original fire.
Unfortunately, we can’t encapsulate our homes in a wire mesh box to keep free floating embers away from our space, but we can keep our roofs and gutters clean of debris. We can make sure that our roof shingles are tight and intact. We can use wire mesh screening by installing it over vents and box in the areas under decks and patios. We can repair and replace broken window screens and windows. We can even remove flammable materials away from wall exteriors like mulch, firewood, leaves, pine needles, and any flammable plants.
These are all good suggestions for fire prevention in the immediate area of the house, but that is only part of a prevention plan. We should also be talking about the yard and the acreage immediately around the home too.
Take a look, do you have tree branches that are overhanging on a structure? Do you have dry grasses and shrubs? Are there ladder fuels that could enable a flame to climb? Are there large clusters of trees? Are some of the trees on your property dead? If you said yes to any of those questions, then it sounds like you have some work to do. This kind of work can feel daunting, overwhelming, and expensive but take a deep breath because there is help!
You can visit www.nfpa.org/Public-Education for more information, and you can apply to utilize the BLM fuels mitigation grant funds that is partnered with Snowy Mountain Development and our local conservation districts.
These funds are intended to help property owners reduce their risk of loss due to wildfire by providing a monetary incentive to clean up dangerous fuels on their acreage. The Fuel Mitigation Cost-Share Program can cover up to 75% of the cost of fuel reduction efforts around your home and property. This could include 75% of a contractor’s costs if you hire out the work.
If you would like to learn more about the Fuel Mitigation Program, contact Snowy Mountain Development Corporation at 406-535-2591 or the County Conservation District Advisors your property resides in.
Fergus County Conservation: Dona Sonnemaker, 406-708-3001
Judith Basin County Conservation: Teresa Willhelm, 406-566-2311 X107
Petroleum County Conservation: Trish Smith, 406-429-6646 X104
