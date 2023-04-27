Bruce Shultz

A farmer’s right to repair their own equipment has been a hot topic in agriculture for a few years. The basic premise is large equipment manufacturers are keeping farmers from performing their own software diagnostic repairs or hiring independent engineers to do them. Twenty states have introduced agricultural right to repair bills just this year. Simply said, this is a grassroots farmer-led issue. The goal is simple; allow independent repair shops and individual farmers the ability to purchase diagnostic software and manuals to save money by either trouble shooting problems themselves or allowing the ability to hire skilled but less expensive independent mechanics. This will lead to a reduction in time lost in the field and potentially, an increase in the quality of the crop harvested.

The biggest game changer for farmers and ranchers is in the Centennial state. A right to repair bill has finally been passed in the Colorado state legislature. This is the first state to pass such legislation, but hopefully not the last. The Colorado state house bill was a bipartisan sponsored bill from both the House and Senate. It passed the state House and had a few changes in the state Senate. It passed by wide majorities in both houses.

Bruce Shultz is vice-president of the National Farmers Organization.