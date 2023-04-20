Will Briggs - mugshot

Will Briggs

I’m not a morning person.

That statement will come as no surprise to anyone who has ever met me. I’m almost always one of the last people to make it into the office. Because the world is run by a tyrannical cabal of morning people, my occasional late night story submissions are usually greeted with, “Why did you do that at 2 a.m.?” Meanwhile, all those early risers can send emails at 6 a.m. and everyone thinks it’s normal.

