That statement will come as no surprise to anyone who has ever met me. I’m almost always one of the last people to make it into the office. Because the world is run by a tyrannical cabal of morning people, my occasional late night story submissions are usually greeted with, “Why did you do that at 2 a.m.?” Meanwhile, all those early risers can send emails at 6 a.m. and everyone thinks it’s normal.
But Wednesday, I set what is at least a recent record for me: I managed to be the third person to make it into the office. Sure, I got in at noon, but still.
I had woken up earlier than normal, thanks to the sound of my neighbors revving their engines out in the street. Maybe 10 percent conscious at this point, I had one all-consuming thought: ‘Why?’
They kept at it for a while, and, being the good millennial I am, I reached over to grab my phone off the charger to check the time. A text from a friend read: “Welcome to Central Montana in the Spring. I will say, it’s a bit unusual.”
That is, of course, when my early morning, night-person brain remembered it was supposed to snow a bunch. So I put on my glasses and peeked out the window. This Texan’s first impression was, in short: “That’s a lot of snow.” 18 of it inches, as it turns out.
Even the familiar grey of the curb was hidden under a pile of snow and there were not one, but two cars trying to get unstuck. One of them had made it a good three yards forward and a couple feet out into the street. The other had made it maybe a foot. They would only travel backwards for the rest of the day after their owners gave up on the idea of driving anywhere.
Work texts and emails started coming in and I spend an hour or two making some calls and writing from home. And then I realized I left my camera at work and that I, too, would have to try to go somewhere, except on foot and without the screeching tires.
So I dug myself a shovel’s width path out to the street. Two people walked by carrying snowshoes. But then I had another horrifying realization: I had left my winter hiking boots in my car, which was in the garage out back.
Thirty minutes later, I was finally in business. Since there were no cars out, I just got to trudge down the middle of the street, taking in the sights before I made it to the office so I could wander around town and document all the snow. It’s a hard job, taking pictures.
Only two people had made it to the office before me. I felt accomplished, like someone who sends emails early in the morning.
I later came to find out that, even though I was the third person to make it to the office, I was still the last one, too. It turns out I, despite my best efforts, am still me.
For one brief moment though, I felt like someone who could lead a seminar titled something like “Eight Secrets to Help You Succeed in Business.” Maybe they’ll let me teach it as a night class.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.