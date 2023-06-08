I was a student at Flathead High School back when it was the only high school in Kalispell. I had many friends from a variety of extra-curricular activities. But my closest friend had been my friend since junior high. His life’s purpose was to be outside, preferably in the mountains, and he was instrumental in establishing the high school Outdoor Club. We were friends and so of course I joined. And to this day I am thankful I did as I have many wonderful memories. Thanks to my friend and two wonderful teachers we experienced winter camping, backpacking, rappelling and cross-country skiing. And we went fishing. Although I never caught a fish, those who did shared their bounty. We cooked the fresh caught fish over a wood campfire, imparting a flavor and taste that nothing else can replicate. It was magical.
Now that I am a bit older, I have a lengthy bucket list. One of my bucket list items is to learn to fish well enough to catch dinner for my husband and myself. Lewistown is known for its rainbow, brown and mountain white fish and walleye, catfish, pike, small-mouth bass, and mountain white fish fished from our creeks, reservoirs and lakes. Our local fish are good for us nutritionally in that they are high in protein and low in saturated fats and several are good sources of omega 3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids help to keep the heart healthy and are good for brain development. Fish are good sources of several important vitamins and minerals. But as I have talked to folks who are experienced in the finer points of fishing, I have started to wonder if there is more to the health benefits of fishing than just the nutritional content.