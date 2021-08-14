‘Double-whammy’ year rages on

Impacts of the drought continue to compound for area producers as Central Montana heads in to late summer with little sight of substantial moisture. Many in the livestock industry are seeing October activities in August, as hay prices climb and the landscape sits dry, unable to produce grass.

“This [year] is up there with some pretty bad conditions,” said Liz Bradshaw, executive director of the Fergus County Farm Service Agency. “I know people are starting to sell off earlier, ween earlier, ship earlier.”

Numbers at the Lewistown Livestock Auction indicate just that, as producers cull their herds ahead of normal.

“We’re selling a lot of cattle that would typically come later in the fall,” said Kyle Shobe at Lewistown Livestock. “Producers are culling a little deeper and making those sorts sooner than they normally would.”

At the August 3 auction, pickups and trailers lined the highway outside the sale barn as producers waited to unload.

The day yielded a sale of nearly 2,100 head, compared to about 400 head sold the same week last year.

“Those are numbers we typically see in the fall,” said Shobe. “It’s hard to see these bred heifers go that should have stayed in the pen and been replacement heifers.”

With an increased demand for American beef, Shobe said the market has held fairly steady.

“It has been a pretty stable and consistent market over the last few months, which we haven’t seen as much in the past,” said Shobe. “A positive is that cattle feeders are getting rain in some of these places they feed.”

While the western U.S. experiences severe drought, the southeast part of the U.S. has had a fairly cool, wet year. Producers looking for hay might be getting it from parts of the Midwest, or even some from western Montana.

“The ones who can find hay are paying a pretty penny for it,” said Bradshaw.

Area producers who sell hay didn’t have much to offer due to this year’s conditions.

“Some guys in Fergus County didn’t get any hay at all,” said Bradshaw. “The biggest issue here is, not only do we have extreme drought, but the grasshoppers from the year before have made it so much worse. It’s a double-whammy.”

Part of that double-whammy comes concerns about the health of the animals, which can encompass anything from water to weeds in drought conditions.

“We haven’t had reports of bad water yet, we’re just hearing that there isn’t any [water],” said Bradshaw.

“I’ve definitely had some people wanting to send samples in,” said Judith Basin County MSU Extension Agent Katie Hatlelid. “I know some places, like Wolf Creek, are completely dry. Reservoirs or ponds that are just fed by just a trickle in normal years are now likely stagnant and can develop algae blooms in conditions like this.”

If the area continues in a hot and dry pattern through the fall, producers could see impacts further down the line.

“We’re not going to see all the detrimental effects of this drought immediately,” said Dr. Greg Carlson of Horizon Veterinary in Lewistown. “The cows are in pretty doggone good shape right now. Breed up has been great so far.”

Fall grasses in Central Montana are an important source of nutrition for cows, as they move out of the lactation stage and head back into pregnancy. This typically occurs between September and November for many producers across Central Montana.

“The most metabolic strain occurs in lactation, and is followed by pregnancy,” said Carlson. “Those fall grasses are what help the cow heal up and get ready to go through that process again. I think that’s where the biggest hit is going to come. Calves are going to be lighter across the board.”

Though the grass quality was superior this year, the quantity wasn’t there.

“The grasses are fabulous quality, we just don’t have the quantity,” said Carlson. “It all really boils down to lack of grass.”

Void of grass, the range generates potential for health conditions, such as dust pneumonia.

“Producers are moving up pre-conditioning windows,” said Carlson. “If you can pre-condition calves early, that can help stave off dust pneumonia.”

Without moisture, most of what is actually growing now can be harmful to livestock.

“About the only green thing anymore is kochia weed,” said Hatlelid. “Weeds in that family are high in nitrates and can cause nitrate toxicity.”

Until the area receives moisture, producers will manage herds as they see fit and pray for moisture.

“Some producers have sold their entire herd they’ve spent years trying to build,” said Carlson. “I can’t put it into words. The impacts are widespread and far-reaching.”

“Producers are managing what they can, trying to make the decision to buy hay or cull a little harder,” said Hatlelid. “There is no right or wrong answer, it’s just what each operation can do to make it into next year.”

On the other side of the drought, Shobe predicts a lower cattle inventory, and hopefully, high demand.

“I think things are going to be presumably better on the other side of this,” said Shobe. “We manage what we can control, and I think these producers will get through it.”