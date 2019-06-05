‘I caught one! I caught one!’

More than 120 children and their families attended the 2019 Fishing Day at the Frog Ponds this past Saturday, an all-time high for the event. Parents, grandparents and great-grandparents accompanied the young novices and shared in the thrill of catching a fish.

“I actually caught one and I’m happy,” said Kelton Solomon, a 9-year-old from Lewistown.

In between casting for fish, children and their families could visit educational booths with numerous hands-on activities.

Children were provided free life-vests and sunscreen, lessons on how to tie on a hook, they got to see an aquarium with touchable fish and turtles, and visited a very popular “tracks and scat” station. At 11:30 a.m., more than 115 fishing paraphernalia prizes were distributed to children so they could continue their fishing experience throughout the summer.

Lewistown City Parks prepped the grounds at the Frog Ponds in anticipation of the crowds.

Montana, Fish Wildlife and Parks Region 4 Information Officer Bruce Auchly said he appreciated the supporters that helped with prizes, booths, hands-on activities and giveaways.

Local Walleyes Unlimited and Trout Unlimited chapters were available to answer questions, provide demonstrations and offer hands-on teaching activities.

Montana, Fish Wildlife and Parks also contributed to the event, along with the Bureau of Land Management. The Central Montana Health District, Family Planning and the Fergus County Nurses office provided over 110 free life jackets and sunscreen.

The annual event is intended to promote angling as a fun and healthy outdoor adventure for families.

For more photos from the event, see page 15 in today’s paper.