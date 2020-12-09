‘It’s a career, not just a job’

Alan Aldrich still remembers the day he interviewed for a job in the Human Resources Department at the Central Montana Medical Center in March, 1978. Now, 42 years later and the hospital’s Chief Financial Officer, Aldrich looked back on a career spent entirely at CMMC, and said simply, “This was home.”

With both his family, and his wife, Christie’s, in the area, the Lewistown native said he was happy to find a position that allowed him to stay in Fergus County.

“I studied accounting in college in Billings, and I wanted to utilize that education,” Aldrich said. “I was happy to find a job at CMMC. I was working on payroll and benefits. Some of the things I started out doing, I am still doing today.”

Aldrich said he found all aspects of hospital financing to be both interesting and challenging.

“Originally I was doing accounting and assisting the comptroller. I got very involved in computerizing. Remember back then, computers were new tools. Over the years, I’ve been through several complete conversions, moving from one computer platform to another and learning the new software.”

Aldrich said while he enjoys the “finance” part of his work, a large portion of the job involves working with other people…lots of other people.

“I believe I have worked for about 15 different CEOs over the years,” Aldrich said. “Each one had their own style, their own way of communicating and their own goals and objectives for the organization. Learning to work with each one was very challenging and also very educational.”

Aldrich also had the opportunity to serve as acting CEO, something he said brought a whole new level of understanding.

“Until you do it, you don’t understand the pressures that come with that seat,” Aldrich said. “There are a lot of expectations to meet – those of employees, the community, the board of directors, and, now, the Billings Clinic layer. It’s a much more political position than I knew until I did it.”

Aldrich said one of the complicating factors of running a small rural healthcare facility is the need to compete with larger facilities nationwide for staff.

“People are more mobile today, they don’t stay in their jobs as long as they used to,” he said. “Finding replacements is challenging.”

Health care finances are also more complicated now than when he began his career.

“If we have to buy an MRI, for example, we pay the same for it as a larger hospital but we maybe only use it one-tenth as much as they do. But people expect to have the technology here that is available at larger hospitals,” Aldrich explained.

Leaving a job is never easy, especially one you’ve been in for so long, but Aldrich said he feels good about the position he is leaving the institution in.

“We’ve been able to maintain financial stability and to manage through all the challenges. I especially think it was a good move when we moved all the physicians to being employed by the hospital. By working for the hospital they can focus more on health care while other departments handle the billing and paperwork.”

“It’s been a great career,” Aldrich said, adding he would encourage those just getting into the accounting field to consider working for health care facilities. “It’s a career, not just a job.”

Friday, Dec. 18 will be Aldrich’s last day in that career. Then it’s on to a new gig: retirement.

“I never took two whole weeks off at one time,” he said. “I took a week here or there, or just long weekends. Now I am ready to spend some time without a schedule.”

Specifically, Aldrich said hopes to visit with family, especially his eight grandchildren, and maybe do some fishing. Eventually he’d like to see more of the U.S. and Montana, after the pandemic settles down. Currently he has no big retirement “bash” planned, but hopes by next summer or fall he can gather with friends and family to celebrate this new chapter in his life.