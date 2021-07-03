‘Just a matter of time’ before county enters fire restrictions

As the 4th of July holiday approaches, and with it hot weather, the fire danger is heightened, but Fergus County remains without fire restrictions, aside from a burn ban.

“The only thing it’s affecting right now is burn permits,” said Fergus County DES Coordinator and Fire Warden Ryan Peterson. “It doesn’t affect campfires and fires under 48 inches.”

Peterson took on the full-time coordinator position in May after joining Fergus County DES in September of last year.

Burn permits are currently prohibited across the county, and Peterson predicts the area will enter Stage 1 Restrictions soon.

“There are no restrictions now, but they will be coming,” said Peterson. “It’s just a matter of time.”

Implementing restrictions is more complicated this year than others, as the dry season arrived earlier than normal due to the dry winter.

“Generally it doesn’t happen this fast; we don’t dry out this quick,” said Peterson. “It’s kind of the norm in August and September, but the end of June, early July is rare.”

Stage 1 Restrictions prohibit campfires and smoking in certain places. Stage 2 Restrictions limit times machinery can operate off established roads and prohibit explosives, including fireworks.

Peterson said he wants to give producers the chance to get crops off before entertaining restrictions.

“We want to give them time to get hay and crops off, but also to reduce fire danger,” said Peterson. “We need to get those fuels off as well.”

Finding a strategy that works for the whole county will also be a challenge this year.

“Fergus County is so large and diverse in topography, it might not make sense to blanket the whole county under one restriction,” said Peterson.

While the northern part of the county is particularly dry, he pointed out the Snowies received more precipitation.

“So it’s hard to shut the whole county down right now,” said Peterson.

With fireworks in a drought, Peterson reminds residents to be careful over the holiday weekend.

“Just because there are no restrictions on fireworks doesn’t mean you can’t be liable for fires you start,” said Peterson. “Keep hand tools and water nearby, and be mindful of other people’s property; or hold off until conditions are better.”

Municipalities are exempt from restrictions, and Peterson said the Lewistown fireworks show on July 4 is planned to go on as normal.

On Thursday afternoon, several counties across Central Montana entered Stage 1 restrictions for private and federal lands, including in Judith Basin, Petroleum, Phillips, Valley and Wheatland counties.

Hot outlook

Heading into July, the National Weather Service predicts temperatures will remain above normal, with below average precipitation heading into peak fire season. The weather pattern prompted a special briefing by the National Weather Service in Great Falls on Thursday.

“We’re becoming very, very concerned about the weather situation moving into the holiday weekend and into July,” said Christian Cassell, lead meteorologist for the NWS in Great Falls.

Cassell said “excessive heat” is probable in the next week, with a chance of thunderstorms that will likely only increase the fire danger and provide little to no drought relief.

In what is typically the wettest month of year, June conditions rapidly intensified long-term drought across much of the state, according to Cassell.

Current weather patterns are three to eight weeks ahead of normal, which Cassell noted puts the state into conditions that are typically right in the peak of fire season.

This year is predicted to rival fire weather danger years in 2017, 2012 and 2006, Cassell said he’s heard the conditions compared to that of 1936 and 1988.

The length of the drought is most concerning for weather and fire officials.

“With this season, one of the bigger differences is the winter being really dry,” said Cory Mottice with the NWS in Glasgow. “In this case, we’ve been pretty dry since November.”

Dead fuels from last fall and this winter will add to the danger, along with the lack of new green growth.

Cassell said officials on the Deep Creek Fire near Red Lodge witnessed green grass burn due to low soil moisture underneath.

“Even with the green grass, the soil underneath is so dry, the fire was still spreading through green grass,” said Cassell.

With no relief in sight, Francis Kredensor with the NWS said the state will need a major change in weather patterns to mitigate the drought.

“The storm tracks have been going around us,” said Kredensor. “Generally speaking, we’re going to need a major, sustained pattern change where we get under the storm track for a period of time.”