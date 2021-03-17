‘One foot in front of the other’

Arguably the hardest hit sector during the pandemic, the hospitality industry has faced far-reaching effects due to COVID-19 restrictions. A year later, local business owners are still coping with the outcome, but are hopeful in the wake of a reopening economy.

“Truthfully, I think the hospitality industry was harmed the most,” said Tony Brown, owner of Doc’s Casino Sports Bar Grill in Lewistown. “We lost a ton of business and income.”

“We felt there was a prejudice against the hospitality industry, like this is where COVID lives,” said Brown. “Looking ahead, I really hope we understand opening our businesses is the best thing.”

Brown said his staff worked diligently to follow all cleaning and sanitizing protocols, which kept all of them healthy.

“We did the due diligence and it paid off,” said Brown.

Although government help was available during the pandemic, in some cases it wasn’t enough to help businesses weather the effects.

“The shutdown was just demoralizing and in my opinion, was unnecessary,” said Mike Lamphier. “Sure, they gave us some money, but it wasn’t enough for some operations.”

Lamphier owns the Stockman’s Casino and Liquor Store, the Gem Casino and Western Casino and Liquor Store and also manages the Montana Tavern. He said bar sales at the Tavern suffered the most throughout the past year, but off-sale liquor business boomed.

“Early after we opened, the package liquor sales were out the door,” said Lamphier, “so people were drinking at home. Consumer habits changed. It changed our world – the bar business just isn’t the same.”

Lamphier was also in the process of renovating the old Glacier Bar in Lewistown into a new beer and wine bar when the pandemic hit, which made for an unsettling situation.

“I was really, really concerned about my new venture,” said Lamphier. “I slowed down my progress a great deal during that time.”

With a new legislature and governor, along with the rollout of vaccines, Lamphier thinks business is recovering.

“I’m just really happy to be back in business.”

For Debbie Rankin of Brooks Market in Lewistown, the pandemic required her business to adapt and overcome.

“We kept our head above water,” said Rankin. “Everybody just switched gears – I have a really awesome team.”

Rankin said she started offering family meal deals, but the demand wasn’t there. Her take-out business of pizza, salads and wraps picked up, while the salad bar inside the establishment just opened up again two weeks ago.

“That’s feeling a little more normal,” said Rankin.

The business typically caters bull sales, brandings, weddings and other events throughout the year, and Rankin is looking forward to more catering this year.

“The hardest thing is all the catering we lost,” said Rankin.

Lodging businesses hit hard

Hotels saw a huge decrease in business when the pandemic hit, with bed tax in Central Montana down 34% in 2020, according to Gayle Fischer at the Central Montana Tourism Office.

“That’s a pretty significant drop,” said Fischer. “We lost the bulk of our events pretty much throughout the region.”

Lewistown hoteliers suffered from the lack of travelers, including the cancellation of the Charlie Russell Chew Choo, which draws visitors from all over.

“We had to cancel the train and it’s hard to go into the ripple effect [of that],” said Jo McCauley at the Lewistown Chamber of Commerce.

Although events were few and far between, hunters and outdoorsmen helped pick up the slack for the local hospitality industry.

“Initially, the first part of the pandemic to July, business was way down. August was the same [as last year], then September through November were up,” said Lonnie Mannin, who owns the B&B Motel in Lewistown. “People came out and did a lot of hunting. We had the best hunting season I’ve had in the 8 1/2 years I’ve owned the business.”

“We saw a ton of RVs and people traveling through,” said McCauley. “I think people wanted to get outside and they saw that Central Montana has a lot to offer in that way.

“I feel like Lewistown weathered it better than a lot of places,” said McCauley.

However, winter has slowed business significantly.

“Winter is always slow, but this one is especially slow,” said Mannin. “I’m thinking people are gearing up for when things are open.”

Mannin said finding housekeepers when business picked up was an issue.

“The biggest challenge was trying to get staff when we did get busy. I’ve got a feeling it’s going to continue to be a challenge because of the newest COVID relief bill.”

Fischer called the pandemic shutdown timing a “double whammy,” since most of Montana’s major events happen during the summer. In addition, the region’s tourism suffered due to the closure of the east side of Glacier National Park for the 2020 season and the closing of the U.S.-Canada border.

“The east side of Glacier is a huge market for Lewistown too,” said Fischer. “It was a tough bite for us.”

East Glacier’s fate for the 2021 season is still up in the air, but Fischer said other events are on tap as usual and things are looking up.

“I feel hopeful,” said Fischer. “I hope we’re rounding the curve.”

McCauley shares the sentiment, especially for the Lewistown area.

“We’re just doing what Lewistown does – one foot in front of the other,” she said.