‘Tis the season to find a mouse in the house

“With mice you are either winning or losing; there’s no détente.”

That’s the point of view of Stephen Vantassel, vertebrate pest specialist with the Montana Department of Agriculture. Vantassel’s job is vertebrate control, especially control of vertebrates causing problems.

“It’s hard for people to understand the damage some of these animals can do,” Vantassel said. “We say 10% of the people suffer 90% of the damage.”

And make no mistake about it—although not the largest vertebrate pests Vantassel deals with, mice can certainly be destructive.

“This time of year, even if you live in town, mice can be getting into your house and causing serious damage,” Vantassel said. “They burrow through, chew or otherwise degrade insulation, consume food, spread feces and urine, and can cause allergic reactions or disease.”

Vantassel said most mice in this area are deer mice – identified by their white underbelly and bi-colored tails – brown on top and white on the bottom. There may also be house mice, which are more uniformly grey-brown in color.

“Research on mice has shown they can transmit some diseases,” Vantassel said.

Two diseases known to be carried by deer mice are salmonella and Hante virus. People become infected by touching or breathing feces particles.

“You can’t tell deer mice and house mice apart just by looking at their feces, so you need to always wear protective gear, just in case. You don’t know what they are carrying,” Vantassel said.

This time of year increases the challenge of rodents getting into homes or other structures. Cold weather causes mice to look for warmer places to nest, and vacant structures are ideal.

“In Montana people often have cabins or homes that stand empty all winter,” Vantassel said. “When the people come back in the spring or summer, they find mice have moved in. People need to be very careful in how they clean up the mouse nests or droppings so as not to aerosolize them and breathe virus or bacteria in. I don’t want to create paranoia, but I also don’t want people to be cavalier in their approach.”

For keeping mice out, Vantassel suggests a three-fold approach.

“Usually when people call me, they just want to know how to trap the mice,” he said. “But I try to explain that 80% of it is exclusion and sanitation.”

Vantassel said by exclusion he means “hardening” the house to prevent rodents from entering. This means everything from reducing vegetation near the home, so there is less cover for mice, to filling all gaps around the exterior of the home that are ¼ inch or larger.

“You have to inspect the home from ground to peak,” Vantassel said. “Look for cracks near doors, windows, pipes, attic vents or where brick or stone meets wood trim – anywhere there is a crack, a mouse can get in.”

Vantassel recommends checking for cracks annually, as houses settle over time. He suggests using excluder fabric, woven copper fabric or even hardware cloth to fill or cover gaps.

In addition to looking for ways mice can get into the house, Vantassel said homeowners should reduce rodent food supplies.

“If you feed pets outside, if you feed birds, if you have poultry or other livestock nearby, that extra food they don’t eat will attract mice,” Vantassel said.

There are ways to reduce the food supply, whether by only feeding what a pet will eat in one meal or by purchasing seed catching trays for birdfeeders.

“I know it’s harder when you have livestock to feed, but before you try to trap, you need to reduce the food around the area. Why will a mouse eat bait when there’s all that better food around?” he said.

The final step in the process is trapping or baiting to reduce the mouse population.

“When people call me they have often waited an exceedingly long time, because mice can reproduce every month of the year, including in the winter,” Vantassel said. “Even if you don’t see the mice in the house, if a mouse penetrates the outside walls, he’s in your house doing damage. Spill over into your living space is a late sign that mice have moved in.”

The worse case Vantassel can recall was a home in Connecticut where he was called to remove mice in the basement.

“It was a crawl space and the floor was literally covered in mouse droppings. The ceiling was so low I had to move around on an [auto mechanic’s] roller. I wore a HEPA filter mask and probably should have worn more protective gear,” he said, adding he trapped and removed hundreds of mice there.

Speaking of traps, Vantassel said people underestimate the numbers needed.

“Traps are like money; the more the better,” he said. “The goal is to remove mice, not just harvest some.”

Vantassel recommends two dozen traps for a 1,200 square foot house.

“The traditional snap trap is inexpensive and if you get the ones with the expanded trigger, they are pretty effective.”

Vantassel said the trick is to put baited traps out, but not to set the traps.

“You want to condition the mice to come to the traps,” he said. “Mice can learn to avoid traps, so you want to kill as many as possible in one go.”

Toxicants are another tool important in rodent control.

“Use traps first, then once you have knocked the population way down, follow with bait stations,” Vantassel said, adding it’s important to read and follow the directions carefully and keep children and pets away.

“We need to respect this tool – it’s like a gun. When it’s pointed in the right direction, everything’s fine, but if you point it in the wrong direction, bad things can happen,” Vantassel said.

The final step in rodent removal is to continue the efforts on a regular basis.

“I don’t know why people think it’s a failure if they have to trap more than once,” Vantassel said. “I have to mow my grass every week in the summer but I don’t see it as a failure. Mice can reinvade every 80 days. It is possible to mouse-proof a house, but only for one year at a time. Don’t underestimate the reproductive power of mice – they are the second most successful mammal on Earth.”

For more information, Vantassel has made several articles on pest management available online at https://agr.mt.gov/Topics/Vertebrate-Pests or people can phone him at 538-3004 for advice.