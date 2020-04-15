‘We take care of our own’

The novel coronavirus presents challenges to communities all over the world; not even Winifred, Montana is immune.

But the small town of 200 isn’t a bad place to be, as Winifred Tavern owner Frank Carr can attest.

“It’s a different situation, and it’s a different way of life, but we’re pretty adaptable here,” he said.

The Tavern is closed to the public, but people can still order food for curbside pick-up or delivery.

“Just the other weekend we did a prime rib dinner for take out or delivery,” Carr said, “and we sold almost 50 meals.”

Winifred is surviving, Carr said. So far, there really haven’t been many issues. And, for the most part, Carr said the supplies they need are still coming in.

“We have a shortage of the weirdest things,” he said. “I don’t understand the toilet paper craze, and tobacco has been hard to come by. What’s that about? Are people doing more chewing and smoking because they don’t have anything else to do?”

All in all, Carr said Winifred isn’t having a problem getting 95 percent of what they need.

“I’m not really concerned about Winifred,” he said. “We can handle ourselves and we are making enough to stay afloat.”

Carr, who also oversees the hotel, said the restaurant there is closed but rooms remain open, although he admits there hasn’t been much business. That’s no surprise, but come summer Carr is hopeful things will pick up again. That’s what he’d like to see, at least.

“I ain’t gonna say this won’t hurt us a little,” he said, “but we’ll get through it.”

Eileen Stulc, Winifred Grocery

All things considered, Winifred Grocery manager Eileen Stulc said things are going pretty well.

“We were short on toilet paper for a while, and paper towels, too,” Stulc said. “When school got out we were short eggs, flour and sugar, but we’ve been able to get those back in stock. A lot of that was inspired by a Facebook post encouraging families to bake at home.”

Stulc said soup goes fast, as well, but they are able to restock it.

“It’s been interesting,” she said. “It takes about three times as long to order, and not everything is available right away. The most surprising item we have trouble keeping in stock is Velveeta cheese. We’re out and still can’t find any.”

As for the customers, Stulc said people have generally been respectful of the situation and are keeping their distance from each other.

“We’ve had to remind some people,” she said.

The staff is doing a good job of taking it seriously, Stulc said, and their efforts working the front lines are met with much appreciation from the community.

“The husband of one of my workers put together a Plexiglass shield,” she said. “We are grateful for that. We also have some people in the community building masks, and a lot of people are using them, including the staff.”

Ultimately, Stulc said the pandemic has been good for business at Winifred Grocery.

“As you can imagine, our liquor and beer sales are definitely up,” Stulc said.

Although Stulc said she knows there are many suffering during this time, she can certainly see some silver lining in it, too.

“I think we all need to slow down and spend more time at home,” she said. “We spend too much and are on the go too much. We don’t stop and smell the roses. Now, I don’t know if people are smelling the roses, but this definitely forces us to slow down and count our blessings.”

Chris Dodson, Head Cook, Winifred Schools

The kitchen at Winifred Schools normally feeds 105 students each day, and – even though those students aren’t going to school anymore – the meals are still provided.

Head Cook Chris Dodson and a small crew of helpers make around 90 meals every weekday. Then the meals are provided to students of all ages.

The school year was suspended Sunday, March 10. The following school week Dodson and her crew started making light lunches, sandwiches and salads. Soon they started making larger meals, as well, such as a turkey entrée complete with gravy, roll, cranberry sauce and broccoli. Meals can be picked up at the school or delivered to the home, which people seem to appreciate.

“About half of the meals are deliveries,” said Dodson. “The school board has been very generous to let us offer these services. Everyone has been so grateful.”

Although pleased she can still provide this service to the students, Dodson admits it’s just not the same cooking in an empty cafeteria.

“I miss the children dreadfully,” she said, “but we have to take this seriously and follow the governor’s directives. We’re just glad we can do this and that so many are taking us up on it. We enjoy having the opportunity to do this, even when it’s challenging. Some days we get to the school at 3 a.m. to start cooking. Meals are always ready by 10 a.m.”

Dodson said she plans on continuing to make meals for children as long as the lockdown lasts.

“We want this to be over and we want the kids back in school, but we’re doing what we can in the meantime,” she said. “This is one of those cases where we are so happy we are so remote and rural.”