12 candidates on ballot for City Commission

City Commission Candidate Forum

Thursday, Sept. 30 • 6:30 p.m.

Yogo Inn Sapphire Room

All 12 candidates have been invited. The event is free to the public. Everyone welcome.

Hosted by the Yogo Inn and

Lewistown News-Argus.

The News-Argus contacted all 12 candidates running in the November Lewistown City Commission race, and asked them to provide information on their backgrounds and to answer the question: Why are you running for this position?

William Buck

I am retired and I am running for City Commission becuase I felt a community responsibility.

Robert Snyder

I’ve been married to Eunice Snyder for 25 years. We have lived in Lewistown our entire married life, and at the same home on West Broadway Street for the past 20 years. I’m involved with construction, property management, pastoring a local church and owning Snyder’s Auto Center.

I am very troubled that property taxes are much higher than other communities our size and put an undue burden on residents. I want to seek ways to provide the services our city needs without raising property taxes.

Katie Spika

I am the CEO of Spika Design and Manufacturing. I am also co-owner of the Central Montana events website www.hiddenmt.com. I’ve lived in Lewistown since 2014. Prior to that, I lived on my family’s farm northwest of Lewistown since birth (excluding during college), so it has always been my hometown.

Why running: I am running for City Commission because I believe our town is going to face many changes and challenges in the coming years, and I want to help ensure we set ourselves up for success. The economic vitality, as well as the social, cultural, and resource needs of our community, are personally important to me.

Jake Rhoades

I am the eighth grade history teacher at Lewistown Junior High School. I have lived in Lewistown for 7 years (13 in Central Montana).

I am running for City Commission because I really like the direction that Lewistown is going and I would like to help continue making this a great community. I truly see Lewistown as the hub of Central Montana and it seems like a ripe opportunity for any of us candidates to help Lewistown thrive.

Ronald Hrubes

I have lived in Lewistown since 1970 (51 years), where I taught high school special needs students for 32 years. I have been married to Irene for 50 years and have four children and six grandchildren; all live in Lewistown.

In these chaotic times all forms of government need stable and thoughtful leaders who will take the time to investigate issues thoroughly. Being retired now, I have the time and consider myself stable and thoughtful.

KellyAnne Terry

My husband Casey and our two children moved to Lewistown 14 years ago, in 2007. We have owned Elk Horn Contracting since moving here, and I was the Director of the Lewistown Public Library for eight years. Currently, I am the general manager of The Calvert Hotel.

I am running for City Commission because I am passionate about this community, am familiar with how municipal government operates, and have a strong business background. My leadership skills will be an asset to the City Commission as Lewistown is growing, and I will make sure that the decisions made now are forward-thinking and optimistic.

Richard Battrick

I am a Council on Aging volunteer and have lived in Lewistown since 1990.

I go to every City Commission meeting and want to step up and fill a role of commissioner. I’d like to enact term limits.

Loraine Day (Incumbent)

I am a small business owner, including creator and manager of non-profit youth fitness organization. I manage a family and I also serve as a commissioner of City of Lewistown. I have lived in Lewistown for over 16 years, and in the state of Montana over 20 years.

In the summer of 2020, I was appointed to fill a vacant position as a City Commissioner. I have spent the majority of my career involved with community service. I would love the opportunity to use my experience and knowledge to give back to the City and continue to serve our community on a local level.

Dave Scotten

I am retired and I have been a resident of Lewistown for 35 years.

I believe Lewistown is poised for a period of growth and new challenges will accompany this growth. I would be honored to serve the community as a member of the city commission and help address these challenges.

Dean Allen

I’ve been in Lewistown for 26 years I’ve worked at Moodie implement for 25 years.

I am running for City Council to improve maintenance, water and sewer, and street problems that we have, and to be wise and smart spending taxpayers’ dollars in improving our city.

Kurt McCauley

I am a social worker at Montana Mental Health Nursing Center. I was born in Lewistown and moved back in 2017.

Lewistown has the purest drinking water, yet we chlorinate it. I’m running to help restore the quality of our water, even if that might be a 10 or 15-year project.

Alexzandra Dunnington (Incumbent)

This candidate did not respond to the News-Argus.