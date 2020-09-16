2020 Chokecherry Festival draws a happy crowd

From shining classic automobiles on display to the smells of freshly prepared foods, and every other type of vendor in between, this year’s Chokecherry Festival was well attended.

“[While] we have nothing like a real number,” Chamber Director Jo McCauley said, “I’d say it was a comfortable crowd.”

Long-time Lewistown residents Dan and Lana Langford have been coming to the Festival for years. Their booth “Heavenly Garlic,” offered a wide variety of locally grown garlic and a flyer extolling its many virtues. They were not only vendors of garlic, but were the true ambassadors of the area.

“My family has been here since 1886,” said Dan.

Other vendors traveled to Lewistown from elsewhere, undaunted by the pandemic.

“We have no concerns. We are both nurses by trade,” said Barbara Simonsen.

She and her sister Anine McCallum travelled from Ismay and Miles City to promote the natural beauty of Montana moss agates through their lapidary creations.

Mick Heflin from Fort Benton sold his metal art and “3d stuff.” Heflin said he was happy to participate in this year’s festival.

“I have no concerns,” said Heflin.

Central Montana Health District Sanitarian Megan Spry strolled Main Street during the festival on a mission. With an eye on safety, Spry handed out surgical masks to vendors first, and then to festival participants.

All present seemed to enjoy the day.

Biker Betty, who traveled from Billings to sell hand-designed and feminine biker clothing for women, was grateful for the opportunity to set up a booth.

“Out of 15 events we were scheduled to participate in, 12 were cancelled. We are so glad to be here,” she said.

To see more photos of the 2020 Chokecherry Festival, turn to page 11 in today’s paper.