20th Anniversary of 9-11: What do you remember?
Photos by Katherine Sears
Friday, September 10, 2021
“I watched both the towers come down. It was one of those days that changed you as an American.”
-Justin Normile
“I had just started working as a waitress and was about to start my lunch shift when his mom called. That’s when they turned on the TV and we just watched.”
-Jill Normile
“I remember telling the kids our world has changed forever.” -Denise Anderson
“I remember that day. My daughter was just born and he (my husband) had just come back from overseas and I was afraid he was going to have to go back.” -Christy Honeycutt
“I was in elementary school, so I didn’t realize the gravity of the situation until I got home and mom sat us down.” -Katy Beattie
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
-