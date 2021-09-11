20th Anniversary of 9-11: What do you remember?

Photos by Katherine Sears
Friday, September 10, 2021
Article Image Alt Text

“I watched both the towers come down. It was one of those days that changed you as an American.”
-Justin Normile

“I had just started working as a waitress and was about to start my lunch shift when his mom called. That’s when they turned on the TV and we just watched.”
-Jill Normile

Article Image Alt Text

“I remember telling the kids our world has changed forever.” -Denise Anderson

Article Image Alt Text

“I remember that day. My daughter was just born and he (my husband) had just come back from overseas and I was afraid he was going to have to go back.” -Christy Honeycutt

Article Image Alt Text

“I was in elementary school, so I didn’t realize the gravity of the situation until I got home and mom sat us down.” -Katy Beattie

Category: