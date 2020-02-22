3D technology and the fight against breast cancer

Central Montana Medical Center is one step closer to receiving national breast cancer accreditation.

“We are continuing to pursue accreditation through the American College of Surgeons as a breast cancer center. This would ensure that we’re meeting or exceeding national norms in breast cancer care,” said Dr. Scott Smith, general surgeon and program director for CMMC’s breast program.

Phase I complete

The need to replace the 2D mammography machine and provide the latest equipment in the fight against breast cancer called the community to action in an effort to raise the funds necessary for the purchase of a 3D mammography machine.

“We began the fundraising campaign [for the 3D mammography machine] in August. We exceeded our expected amount ($350,000) in November 2019 and are thrilled the community was so supportive and knowledgeable on the need to have this type of technology” said Ann Tuss, director of the Medical Center Foundation.

The 3D room is being prepped for the mammography machine installation. Once set up, the 3D machine will offer patients the opportunity to stay local while providing medical personnel with four images. With 3D technology the breast cancer detection rates are twice that received on a 2D machine.

Phase II – acquisition of radiologist and a breast biopsy guidance system

Exceeding the expected amount of $350,000 began the quest to recruit an experienced radiologist and bring in the last component towards national accreditation.

Interventional Radiologist Jake Merrell leaves his wife and three children every Wednesday to travel from his Cody, Wyoming home to Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown.

“Lewistown reminds me of Cody and Powell. I like it here. All of the people have been very gracious and I am very grateful to come here,” said Merrell.

Merrell usually flies by charter, even in wicked weather, to share his expertise acquired as a practicing board certified radiologist in Wyoming and now in Lewistown.

He addressed “Phase II,” and the additional $100,000 required to keep patients in Lewistown and avoid travel to Billings, that led to the effort to acquire an Upright Stereotatic Unit provided by the Affirm Breast Biopsy Guidance System.

Merrell said, “This would help us essentially to do a biopsy here.”

According to Hologic (makers of the Affirm Breast Biopsy Guidance System) the advantages assist both patients and radiologists.

“Working in tandem with 3D mammography exam – which finds 41% more invasive cancers and offers a 21% improvement in biopsy positive predictive value . . . [Radiologists] can now scroll through 3D mammography data, select a slice and target, with one click, areas that may be difficult or impossible to visualize in other modalities.”

Smith, program director for CMMC’s breast program said, “Since I got to Lewistown, we’ve had to send a number of patients out to Great Falls and Billings for mammogram guided biopsies. This will allow us to eliminate that travel. This will also allow us to utilize this technology in doing surgery for breast cancer as well. We are continuing to pursue accreditation through the American College of Surgeons as a breast cancer center, which would ensure that we are meeting or exceeding national norms in breast cancer care.”

In raising the additional $100,000 needed to see Phase II through to fruition, Tuss said, “The Central Montana Medical Center Foundation has some exciting fundraising events planned.”

For more information on Phase II and the acquisition of the Affirm Breast Biopsy Guidance System, contact Ann Tuss at 535-6309.