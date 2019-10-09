Aah-Ooga!
The Central Montana Shrine Club held a parade downtown Saturday afternoon, where they celebrated new members as part of the Al Bedoo Ceremonial. The parade featured Shrine clowns, local members (such as George Dengel, pictured) driving Aah-ooga Patrol Shrine cars, a train featuring Shrine members from the Billings Al Bedoo Temple and a van carrying Gage Lodman playing tunes on a “Una-Fon.” The potentates from Al Bedoo and Butte’s Bagdad Shrine Temple were also present. Dengel said the parade was “short and sweet.”
Photo by Charlie Denison
