The Central Montana Shrine Club held a parade downtown Saturday afternoon, where they celebrated new members as part of the Al Bedoo Ceremonial. The parade featured Shrine clowns, local members (such as George Dengel, pictured) driving Aah-ooga Patrol Shrine cars, a train featuring Shrine members from the Billings Al Bedoo Temple and a van carrying Gage Lodman playing tunes on a “Una-Fon.” The potentates from Al Bedoo and Butte’s Bagdad Shrine Temple were also present. Dengel said the parade was “short and sweet.”

Photo by Charlie Denison