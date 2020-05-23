Albertsons recognizes front line workers during pandemic

“Thank you Albertsons Heroes!” said the banner displayed outside the local supermarket Wednesday afternoon, a few feet above a grill where general manager Bob Agostinelli cooked T-bone steaks for his employees.

It wasn’t an ideal day for a barbecue, as the rain – albeit more of a sprinkle – didn’t seem to let up. The undesirable weather, however, seemed fitting, as it’s an undesirable time to work at a grocery store.

Nevertheless, Albertsons employees provide an essential service to the community, and, for this, Agostinelli wanted to show his appreciation, and he did so in lavish fashion. As The Beatles’ “Hey Jude” played from a car stereo, employees came out one at a time to get steaks, mashed potatoes, rolls and cake – their reward for stepping up to an unanticipated, unprecedented challenge.

Agostinelli said he couldn’t be happier with the staff’s dedication and commitment to safety and sanitation.

“Our workers have really enhanced cleaning and have taken the possibility of a virus very seriously,” he said. “Even though Fergus County is COVID-19 free, they’re not letting their guard down because they never know who might come through.”

This global pandemic proves Albertsons “will always be here for the customers,” Agostinelli added, and Albertsons Companies, Inc. has similarly proved they will be there for their employees by “giving them an extra $2 per hour of appreciation pay and putting up barriers at the check stands.”

The company-wide raise was appreciated, Agostinelli said, but he wanted to show his own appreciation, as well, and the Wednesday before the Memorial Day rush seemed like a good time for a celebration.

“The restaurants opening back up in town gave us a little reprieve, so I thought I’d do something for all the employees, to thank them for being the true heroes of our community.”

One of these heroes is sanitation specialist Patrick Yerman.

“I’ve been keeping the check stations as clean as possible,” he said. “I’ve also been keeping the carts as sanitized as possible.”

Yerman said he’s doing everything he can to make sure the customers have a safe place to shop, and he’s honored to take on the roll of sanitation specialist.

“I’m proud to say we at Albertsons have the highest quality and the highest standards when it comes to keeping the stores clean,” he said, “and I’m working very hard to make sure that remains the case.”

This is a strange time, but attitudes of Albertsons employees remain positive and optimistic. Ida Brinley, a cashier, said there are certainly challenges, but she believes the crew and the customers are overcoming the obstacles by being responsible and safe.

“It’s stressful, and there is fear, but people have been great, overall,” she said. “I’ve had people try to tip me $10 bills, I’ve had people give me gift certificates and cards. All in all I’d say people mean well and have been appreciative.”

Brinley said the store is definitely busier, and she has to get to work earlier to sanitize, but she’s gotten used to the chaos…and the mask wearing.

“Change can be difficult,” she said, “but we understand this is what we need to do. Nobody wants to wear a mask, nobody wants to wear gloves, but we know it’s what is best for us and for our customers.”

Brooke Mattaliano, whose role has shifted more to the sanitation side, is also getting used to the craziness and wants to do her best to help the community feel protected, even if it means going into hyper focus when cleaning the bathroom.

“It’s a stressful time right now, so when I’m at work I try not to think about how bad it is other places,” she said. “I say to myself, ‘I’m here to work, I’m here to do the job.’ That’s how I’m able to keep my sanity – that and screaming into a pillow occasionally.”

Mattaliano said she feels like a majority of the customers are appreciative of the extra work being done by the employees and are taking the safety precautions seriously. Nevertheless, anxiety levels are noticeably higher.

“Pandemics are fun,” she said, shaking her head. “But seriously, we are working really hard and I think it’s cool [Agostinelli] recognized us in this way. We appreciate it.”