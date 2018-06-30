Anna I. Kramlich, 62, of Winnett died Monday evening, June 4, 2018 in St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings of natural causes with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 17, 1955 in McKinleyville, California, the daughter of David and Alice (Cool) Deupree. She received her schooling in California. She was united in marriage to Robert Kramlich on Oct. 28, 1989 in Lewistown. They made their home in Winnett until her death.

She is survived by her husband Bob of Winnett; daughters Sarah (Tim) Browning of Winnett and Terri (Coy) Loberg of Lewistown; sons Michael (Brandy) Dygert of Lewistown, Kirtis (Amy) Kramlich of Great Falls, Jake (Mel) Kramlich of Billings, and Josh (Marti) Kramlich of Buffalo, Wyoming; brother David (Marilyn) Deupree of Lewistown; sisters Sally Deupree and Becky Passow both in Florida; 16 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Daniel.

No Services will be held at this time for Ann Kramlich and cremation has taken place at her request.

Friends may make memorials to the charity of their choice and they may be left at Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.