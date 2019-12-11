Architect seeking partners for Broadway building renovation

You wouldn’t know it by looking, but things are moving along for the redevelopment of the Broadway Apartment building.

The historic building located at the corner of Sixth and Broadway streets has been standing empty since the mid 1980s. In 2016 the building was purchased by the Montana Preservation Alliance, which held several community meetings to determine the best future use of the property.

After input from local citizens, the MPA determined the building was best suited as multi-family housing. The MPA created a preliminary architectural report showing a new layout of apartments, complete with modern amenities. At that point, the group began seeking an investor to purchase the building and redevelop it.

That’s the point at which Billings architect Randy Hafer became interested. Since July, Hafer, the principal at High Plains Architects, has been working with interested community members to put together the funding necessary to purchase the building from MPA.

“I have a buy/sell agreement on the property,” Hafer said. “I’m going to be asking MPA for an extension on that agreement, through March 2020.”

Hafer said the delay is due to changes in his pool of investors.

“At first we were working with one entity which wanted to take the entire investment opportunity,” Hafer said. “It took quite a bit of discussion but eventually we determined that it wouldn’t work out. They wanted to delay the project for two years and that didn’t work for me. But it took a lot of time to figure that out.”

Hafer said he is now regrouping, looking for a group of investors to assist with the initial costs of purchasing and redeveloping the building, which he estimates to be about $625,000, and he needs to work with the City on the proposed redevelopment plan.

“We have tax credits, grants and other tools available for redeveloping historic buildings, but we need working capital to get started,” Hafer said. “We are looking for people to want to invest in the project, and we already have some signed up to take shares at $25,000 apiece.”

Hafer said he has heard about some of the new construction in Lewistown.

“I’m hearing there are good things going on in the community,” he said. “I think this project [the Broadway Building] will work great. There was lots of interest in this type of project in other communities where I’ve done this. A project like this, that doesn’t rely on a group of people to move into the town to be successful, is very attractive to investors.”

Hafer can be reached by email to rhafer@highplainsarchitects.com.