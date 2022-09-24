Attorney General to host Town Hall in Lewistown on Tuesday

Friday, September 23, 2022
Attorney General Austin Knudsen will be hosting a town hall in Lewistown Tuesday evening, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss drugs, human trafficking, and other crime in Montana. The event will be at the Lewistown Eagles Club, 124 West Main Street. The public is invited to attend. 

