Back in the saddle

Marty Raybon of Shenandoah changes dirty diapers just like anyone else.

For 17 years the celebrated singer left the limelight, returning to front his band in 2014. They welcomed him back with open arms.

It’s hard for him to believe he could have the best of both worlds – a happy family and a successful music career – but that’s the case these days, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Things couldn’t be any better,” he said.

While doing a phone interview with the News-Argus last week, the Grammy-winning country singer watched his 6-month old grandson, Collin, and was delighted with their time together.

Here he is, leading his band, playing all over the United States and Canada while also getting plenty of time with the ones he loves.

Known for multiple hits in the late 1980s and ‘90s, such as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Next to You, Next to Me,” “Sunday in the South,” and “Church on Cumberland Road,” Shenandoah was one of the premiere country acts of the era, charting 26 singles on the Billboard Hot Country charts, including 13 no. 1 hits.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Shenandoah is coming to the Fergus County Fairgrounds, one of four stops in Montana this fall, on a tour that celebrates the 30-year anniversary of their breakthrough album, “The Road Not Taken.” The tour is also taking the band to Louisiana, Texas, the Carolinas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Despite the band’s long intermission, Raybon said the band picked things back up after reuniting for a benefit show. They started rehearsing again and were soon on the road promoting a new Christmas album.

Shenandoah followed up the holiday release with “Reloaded,” a greatest hits album featuring three new tunes. The group is also working on a full-length album with producer Mark Bright (Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire).

“It’s not going to be a rehash. It’s going to be all new material,” Raybon said.

Although not all the original members have returned, Raybon said he loves the new “young cats” in the band and is having a great time fronting the group again.

“I’m tickled to death,” he said.

Audiences have been enjoying it, too, as the band “goes all out.”

“We do the hits, but we also try to do the best we can to entertain the people,” said Raybon. “We want everyone to have a good time.”

The live shows continue to give Raybon a thrill, as does the rest of his life these days. It’s not the life of a country music star – it’s simple, and he wants to keep it that way.

“I have as typical and normal a life as anyone else,” he said, “and that’s how I like it. I try to keep things normal.”

Getting more time with Collin helps put it all in perspective for Raybon. When he was touring the world, it was hard to be a family man, and sometimes it saddens him that he wasn’t more available.

“I didn’t change as many diapers as I should have,” he said. “I didn’t see as many Little League baseball games or school plays…I saw too many videotapes.”

But that’s all behind him now, as he’s making up for lost time.

Shenandoah’s show is sponsored by the Montana Narcotics Officers Association. Tickets can be purchased at the Lewistown Art Center, online at www.selloutap.com or at the door.