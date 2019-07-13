BLM holds meeting to discuss resource management plan

Around 60 people from Lewistown and surrounding areas gathered at the Yogo Inn Sapphire Room Tuesday evening to visit with Bureau of Land Management officials about proposed alternatives involved in their Resource Management Plan.

This RMP “will guide management of 651,200 acres of federally managed surface and 1,196,800 acres of BLM-managed federal mineral estate in Central Montana.” The planning area includes Fergus, Petroleum, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Meagher, Cascade, Teton, Pondera and Lewis and Clark counties.

According to a BLM handout, four alternatives for the Lewistown RMP “were developed through a series of workshops, meetings and analysis of alternatives by BLM and other federal, state and local agencies.”

Those in attendance were happy to have the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns with BLM representatives.

“I think it’s good the BLM is letting us see the plan and it’s encouraging to see so many people come out and let their voices be heard,” said Disaster and Emergency Services representative Ben Phillips. “We all need to work together to find the solution.”

This was one of three scoping sessions. There was one in Winnett on Monday and another in Great Falls Wednesday.

“We are very pleased with the turnout,” said Lewistown BLM Field Manager Brett Blumhardt. “Overall, the public has been very engaged in the process and many good questions have been asked. The discussions from these public meetings have been very valuable. It’s good to hear what people are interested in, and what they like and don’t like.”

What people liked and disliked varied Tuesday, as Alternative C (BLM’s preferred option) was a mixed bag. According to BLM literature, Alternative C “emphasizes meeting the purpose and need through resource uses that target social and economic outcomes by employing fewer special management designations for resource and resource use objectives.”

Gladys Walling of Winifred said she’s on board with it.

“I wanted to come and see the four alternatives for myself, and I’m glad I did,” she said. “After some thought, I said I’m sticking with Alternative C. My neighbors and lessees support it, and I trust their judgment.”

Rachel Stansberry of Lewistown, however, begged to differ.

“I hope we can focus on an alternative that includes protecting the native trout in the Collar Gulch area,” she said. “We need to recognize a big part of why we live here is for those opportunities to hunt and fish. The preferred alternative does not include this area, but I was told if we advocate for such areas they can be added to the preferred alternative.”

This is one of a handful of concerns regarding recreational opportunities. Doug Krings, an avid hunter, expressed some frustration, as he said alternative B would only allow administrative access to his favorite hunting spot, the Durfee Hills.

Krings and Phillips had their own discussion, during Tuesday’s meeting, agreeing, “one size does not fit all.” There are a lot of variables to this, as maximum recreational use of lands can ruin habitat. However, opening up more lands has drawbacks, as well.

“The more recreational areas, the more potential for emergency services being called out,” said Phillips.

Local legislator Dan Bartel, however, said more recreational potential is the answer, and he believes the preferred alternative accomplishes this goal.

“It’s imperative to have more recreational use for the public,” he said.

As far as Blumhardt is concerned, such discussions are why the BLM has scoping meetings, and it’s why they encourage public comment.

“We want to hear from you,” he said.

Those interested in submitting comments can do so on the BLM website (which also provides more information on the RMP): https://go.usa.gov/xUPsP. People can also mail comments to Attn: Lewistown Draft RMP and EIS, 920 NE Main Street, Lewistown, Montana, 59457. The deadline is Aug. 15.

Overview of the BLM draft Resource Management Plan alternatives

Alternatives for the Lewistown RMP Revision/EIS were developed through a series of workshops, meetings, and analysis of alternatives by BLM and other federal, state, and local agencies that accepted cooperating agency status.

Alternative A, the No Action Alternative, represents a continuation of the current management and provides a baseline from which to identify potential environmental consequences when compared to the action alternatives. The No Action Alternative describes current resource and land management direction as represented in the existing plan and associated maintenance actions, updates, and amendments.

Alternative B emphasizes meeting the purpose and need through focusing on habitats for priority wildlife and vegetation species while allowing development for resource uses. Emphasizes wildlife-dependent recreation through Backcountry Conservation Areas and management of lands with wilderness characteristics.

Alternative C (Agency Preferred) emphasizes meeting the purpose and need through resource uses that target social and economic outcomes by employing fewer special management designations for resource and resource use objectives.

Alternative D emphasizes meeting the purpose and need through a variety of management prescriptions (e.g., Recreation Areas, ACECs, VRM, etc.) to address resource uses and resources.

More detailed descriptions of the four alternatives are available at https://go.usa.gov/xUPsP, or in hard copy format at the library. The comment period ends Aug. 15.