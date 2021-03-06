BLM proposes sizeable land purchase along Musselshell River

The Bureau of Land Management has proposed the purchase of more than 11,000 acres of private land south and east of the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge and 35 miles west of Jordan as part of the Lower Musselshell River Acquisition Project. The proposed purchase would consolidate public lands along the Musselshell River, making an additional 8,040 acres of BLM and 1,320 acres of State Trust lands accessible to the public.

The agency is seeking public comment on the acquisition until March 31.

The land is currently owned by Craig and Barbara Egeland of Rhame, North Dakota, and 73 Hunt and Ranch Club. The acreage is in the appraisal process to be sold to the BLM at fair market value with funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is a facilitator on the project in hopes to have it completed this summer.

“This is a number one priority project in Montana and one of our highest priority projects in the nation,” said Mike Mueller, lands program manager for RMEF. “We have willing landowners; great partners in the BLM and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; it will conserve wildlife habitat and open spaces; and improve access to public lands.”

“The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has been a long-standing partner with the BLM and we are thrilled to be working with them on public access opportunities in this wildlife-rich region,” said Eric Lepisto, Miles City Field Office Manager.

The project EA states the area is rich habitat for big game such as elk, mule and whitetail deer and pronghorn antelope, as well as other wildlife. The lands also provides substantial habitat for turkeys, pheasants, upland birds and waterfowl. The stretch along the river is prime for fishing opportunities. The land’s current primary uses include livestock grazing and some farming, with its main recreation use being hunting activities.

“The Lower Musselshell River Acquisition Project represents a rare and unique opportunity to improve access into an area that is already a very popular outdoor recreation destination,” said Lepisto.

The majority of the project land is located in Garfield County, which lies within the area of the Miles City Field Office. The remaining 328 acres are located in Petroleum County and lie within the Lewistown Field Office area.

Since both Garfield and Petroleum counties collect property taxes from privately owned land, tax collections would be reduced by $6,789 and $423, respectively.

Although the decrease in tax revenue is minimal, the Petroleum County Commissioners presented an alternative option for the project in a letter dated Feb. 8, 2021. The commissioners suggested a similar number of acres of public land be offered to private landowners to prevent a net loss of deeded acres, and therefore no net tax loss, in the county.

The only two avenues to accomplish this are through the sale of land or a land exchange, neither of which options have presented themselves to the BLM.

“These lands are generally identified for retention in public ownership and are not available for sale,” states the project EA.

“BLM lands within this category may be exchanged for lands or interests in lands under limited circumstances; however willing landowners are necessary for land exchanges to occur. No landowner requests have been received to initiate a land exchange and no third parties have been identified that would allow for development of an additional alternative that would meet the purpose and need described [here].”

Both counties are eligible for and have received Payments in Lieu of Taxes, federal payments to local governments to help offset losses in property taxes due to the presence of federal lands within the county.

According to the EA, in 2020 Garfield County received $241,268 in PILT payments and Petroleum County received $97,612. The documents also state the eligible acreage and total payments have changed very little over the past five years.

Several organizations have voiced support for the project, including Montana Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Garfield County Commissioners, Montana FWP Region 7, Montana Sportsmen Alliance, National Wild Turkey, RMEF and Theodor Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

Public comment will be accepted on the project until March 31. To comment or learn more about the proposal, visit the BLM e-planning site, eplanning.blm.gov. The public can search using the project name, or its number, which is DOI-BLM-MT-C020-2021-005-EA.