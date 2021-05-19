Broadway Apartment developer sees glimmer of funding hope

After a global pandemic threw a monkey wrench in his development plans, Billings architect Randy Hafer was ecstatic to receive some positive news about the Broadway Apartment building last week.

“I just learned something minutes ago that is very positive with regards to the capital we’ve been trying to raise,” Hafer told the News-Argus on Friday. “I’ve been working with a group in Bozeman, and while they are not quite where we wanted them to be, I just learned another group is interested, too. The cards are close to where we want them.”

Hafer, president at High Plains Architects, has a buy-sell agreement on the Broadway Apartment building. He plans to build multiple modern apartments in the historic building at Sixth and Broadway.

“We will come online with 18 really nice restored apartments, which will be really great for the community,” Hafer said, adding he and his investors are tracking the shortage of apartments in Lewistown.

“This group I’m working with is doing a very careful vetting of Central Montana and the situation here. Part of the vetting process is the investors are looking at rentals, both prices and availability.”

Hafer said he expects to be able to move forward with the development soon.

“I will close by the end of June on the buy-sell agreement, and if the rest of the financing comes together, our goal is to be under construction by the end of the year. Jackson Contracting, which is also doing the One Health renovation on Main Street, will do the work. These will be very nice units, all electric but with the monthly electric bill being only $10 or $12, due to the energy efficient construction.”

Hafer said the pandemic slowed things down, but he is now getting back on track -- and learning how complex the redevelopment process is.

“It’s been an incredibly complex process. Being a developer is not easy. But I was confident in this project two years ago and I’m confident in it now,” he said.

Hafer said he is excited to be close to moving the project forward and will make a big announcement when the funding piece is completed.

“I really want the building to be set up well for the next 100 years,” he said, “because the end of its first 100 years has been a little rough.”