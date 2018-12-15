Burger King opens Wednesday in Lewistown

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m., Lewistown’s Burger King restaurant will be open for business.

According to John Mascali, chief operating officer for Meridian Restaurants, the opening of this Burger King is part of the company’s Montana growth plan, which includes 10 new restaurants to open in 2019.

Mascali said Meridian, based in Ogden, Utah, owns and operates 130 Burger Kings in 11 states.

“We are excited about the Lewistown opening,” Mascali said. “It’s going to be a really nice restaurant. We are really proud of the large play area for children, too. We are creating more than 50 jobs for the local community.”

Mascali said there will be a grand opening in the near future, including a bike raffle and other prizes. The date of the grand opening will be announced soon.

The restaurant, built on the lot where the Mountain View Motel used to be, 1422 West Main Street, incorporates a bright color palette and comfortable seating inside, and a lot of new landscaping outside, according to a company press release. Hours will be early morning, 6 a.m. most days, until the drive-through closes at midnight.

Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world, with 13,000 locations in 89 countries and territories worldwide.