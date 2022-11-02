Business growth is on the rise in Fergus County

When it comes to business in Fergus County, things are looking up.

According to Snowy Mountain Development Corporation, the county’s economic development organization, last year the number of jobs rose 1.87%, and per capita disposable income rose 6.6% to $55,586…over 21% above the national average.

All of this is good news for Sara Hudson, executive director of SMDC.

“Over the last five years, SMDC has served numerous businesses in every industry sector, in every one of Fergus County’s top 10 areas of growth. As economic developers, we work behind the scenes to grow industries, grow businesses, grow jobs and grow wages. Because much of our work is confidential, it’s difficult to showcase our success. We are forced to infer by using growth rates,” Hudson said.

What’s growing fastest?

According to recently released data collected by IBISWorld from 2017-2022, the top three Fergus County industries with the most revenue growth over the past five years are heavy equipment rentals, gas stations with convenience stores and truck rentals.

“Each category could include a broad variety of businesses because of the way business data is collected,” explained SMDC Deputy Director Carly Wheatley. “We use the NAICS codes, which is the North American Industry Classification System. A business can fit into several NAICS categories at the same time, so for example, heavy equipment rental could include some of our large contractors or agricultural equipment.”

On the list of categories with the best revenue growth, heavy equipment rental in Fergus County was number one with a growth rate of 17.8% over the past five years. The category of gas stations with convenience stores was second with a growth rate of 16.1%, while the truck rental category grew by 12.4%.

Another way to view growth is by looking at the number of people employed in each category. In Fergus County, it’s a three-way tie for the fastest employment growth rate, with scientific and consulting firms, golf driving ranges and family fun centers, and management consulting all recording 14.9% employment growth.

Wage growth – what people employed in an industry category make – is yet a third way to measure growth in Fergus County. Over the past five years, charter flights, including private jets and charter airplane services, showed the top wage growth rate, 40%. Wages at gas stations and for those employed by moving services were numbers two and three on the growth rate chart, clocking in at 38% and 37% growth respectively.

“The impact of our work shows up in the economic data,” Hudson said. “Granted we can’t take credit for all of it, but we can certainly take credit for a lot of it. When folks ask us what we do here at SMDC, we just tell them, ‘We’re growing stuff.’”