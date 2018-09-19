Candidates debate next week

Even though fall is not quite here yet, election season is upon us. One sure sign is the arrival of candidate debates, the first of which is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Clubhouse at Pine Meadows Golf Course.

The event, sponsored by Young People in Recovery and TORCH, will focus on the contested county attorney and sheriff/coroner races. Candidates for county attorney Kent Sipe and Beckie Williams, and sheriff/coroner candidates Bryon Armour and Rick Vaughn, have agreed to attend, according to Laurie Sweeney, advisory board member for YPR.

“Our two organizations, YPR and TORCH, are sponsoring the candidate debates this year,” Sweeney said. “We know people are talking a lot about the candidates and we felt there was a lot of interest.”

James Phelps, president of TORCH, agreed.

“We decided to hold debates partly because of the community’s interest in these races and partly because we think it’s important for the community to be informed before going to the polls,” Phelps said.

The format for the event is a true debate, the two organizers said.

“There will be five or six questions for each candidate,” Phelps said, adding questions were developed by YPR/TORCH members, with input from the public via social media.

“Each candidate will be given the opportunity to make a 3-minute opening statement,” Sweeney said. “When we start asking questions, each will have 2 minutes to answer the question, and then 1 minute for rebuttal. Then we’ll give them each 3 minutes for a closing statement.”

Phelps will act as timekeeper for the event, while Sweeney will serve as moderator.

“We’re going to try and keep it to two hours,” Sweeney said.

Coffee, water and cookies will be served, and there is no charge to attend.

Both Sweeney and Phelps say, although some may not be ready to dive into elections already, they chose a date that would allow voters time to hear and absorb candidates’ messages prior to the beginning of early voting.

According to Fergus County Clerk and Recorder Rana Wichman, early voting starts on Tuesday, Oct. 9, when voters can vote in person with absentee ballots. That same day marks the close of regular voter registration and when voter information pamphlets are mailed. Absentee ballots will be mailed Oct. 12.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

What: Candidate debates sponsored by YPR and TORCH

Who: Candidates Bryon Armour and Rick Vaughn, Sheriff/Coroner and Kent Sipe and Beckie Williams, County Attorney

When: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Elks Clubhouse at Pine Meadows Golf Course

Other: Free and open to the public; refreshments provided