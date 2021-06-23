Car show back, concert new to 2021 July 4th festivities

The Lewistown Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up a full day of events during the annual 4th of July celebration, which was scaled back last year due to the pandemic.

“We’re very happy to be able to have it this year,” said Chamber Director Jo McCauley.

The day kicks off at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Eagles, with proceeds benefitting the Central Montana Ag Tour.

The parade will be held at 1 p.m. this year instead of the normal time of 11 a.m., as the holiday is on a Sunday.

“We changed it to 1 p.m. to allow people to go to church and still participate in the parade,” said McCauley.

Line up for the parade will start at 12:30 p.m. on Seventh Avenue by the library. Parade registration forms can be found on the Chamber’s website at lewistownchamber.com/4th-of-july. There is no cost to enter the parade, but the organization requests forms be turned in to the Chamber by June 30.

After the parade, several events will be held at Symmes Park. The annual ice cream social hosted by the Central Montana Museum Historical Society will be held in the lawn of the museum and chamber.

The Central Montana Trail Dusters will also hold a car show behind the Chamber, which is returning to the annual festivities.

“It’s open to anyone who wants to come, including cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles,” said Sherry Stilson with the Trail Dusters.

The Trail Dusters are a member group of car enthusiasts who hold monthly cruises around Central Montana. Stilson said the car show will add another fun element to the activities during the Chamber’s annual celebration.

Warren Taylor and XLT Country of Malta will entertain at a concert in the park. Mylo Moring of Lewistown will open for Taylor and company, with the concert beginning after the parade.

“The ice cream social, concert, and car show will kind of all happen simultaneously,” said McCauley. “The cake auction will also be during the concert.”

Those wishing to donate cakes for the auction are asked to bring the cakes to the Chamber on July 3 or 4. The auction will also benefit the Central Montana Ag Tour.

The day’s festivities will be capped off with the annual fireworks show, which will begin at dusk. After a sudden spike in the cost of the display, McCauley said local businesses have been very generous to help cover the cost.

“Local businesses have kicked in for the concert and fireworks, which is great,” said McCauley.

The list of events can also be found at lewistownchamber.com/4th-of-july.