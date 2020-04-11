Cattle Concerns

“It kinda sucks.”

That was the first thing Fred Saunders said when asked about the novel coronavirus’ economic impact on Montana’s cattle growers.

“We haven’t seen prices for fat cattle this low for a long time,” he said, “and with no milk going to the schools, dairy cows are down, too. This is going to tip the cow market over. It’s frustrating.”

Fred, owner and operator of Heart S Livestock Marketing east of Grass Range, said he’s never seen anything quite like this.

“This is going to slow down processing,” he said, “and if the top four packers slow down their process – then our feeders can’t sell their cattle. It’s a vicious little circle. Feeders are losing $150 a head.”

It’s no secret that ranching is a risky financial endeavor. Fred even joked that you get into it “if you want to lose a lot of money,” but he wasn’t joking when he said the uncertainties involved with the world on lockdown have him concerned, especially as someone who markets cattle. Livestock shows are suddenly sparse. They used to be standing room only, but that’s not the case during a pandemic.

“This changes the way you live,” he said. “You tighten that belt up a little more. It affects the bottom line. I just hope the banks continue to work with the producers. Fortunately we have ag-friendly banks here, but it’s not like that everywhere.”

This is one example of Fred trying to stay positive and search for the silver lining. Despite the uncertainties, he admits he has enjoyed more time with his wife, Jennifer.

“We haven’t been together this much in 30 years,” he said.

Jennifer – who works as the Fergus County 4-H Coordinator – is trying to stay positive, as well.

“The Farm Bureau is introducing some federal relief,” she said, “primarily for the cattle industry.”

There are other organizations also working on relief efforts for livestock producers through CARES. Assistance will help, but it doesn’t make up for the significant losses. According to Kate Fuller of the MSU Ag Extension office, feeder cattle futures have dropped 20 percent.

But as has been the case with previous recessions, Fred believes the hard-working people of Central Montana will overcome

“The thing about the ag community is they have a way of pulling together and making things work. That’s the community we live in. They are strong-willed people.”

Perhaps it’s those recessions – the Great Depression in particular – that has instilled the work ethic into so many farmers and ranchers. Jennifer said she knows that’s the case for her uncles.

“They lived like paupers and died millionaires,” she said. “They were always saving up for that next rainy day.”

Fred can’t blame them, not then and not now. How bad will this recession be? It’s impossible to know, and the uncertainty makes it even more difficult, although ranchers are a little more used to it than others. Nevertheless, the ripple effects of this pandemic are wide spread, and what the world looks like when it’s over is anybody’s guess.

“People will have a different outlook after this,” said Fred. “It’s going to change a lot about the way we all do business.”

“It’s going to be one of those landmarks in life,” added Jennifer, “and in some ways for the positive. You aren’t going to take for granted the things you used to take for granted.”