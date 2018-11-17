Celebrating National Take a Hike Day? Look no further than the Lewistown Trails

By CHARLIE DENISON | Reporter

According to a notice received by Lewistown City Planner Cathy Barta, today is National “Take a Hike” Day.

Upon hearing of the day’s significance, Barta started thinking how fortunate we are to live in Lewistown, where people can take a hike by walking out the door and hopping onto Lewistown’s Trail System, nearly 20 miles of walking paths available to the public any day, any time.

“I love the convenience of the trails in town,” Barta said. “I often use them during my lunch hour. I also enjoy the ones outside of town near Moore. My family takes them on weekend excursions sometimes. They are such a valuable resource.”

The idea for the Lewistown Trail System came from the Big Spring Creek Watershed. Retired park ranger John Turner – who had much experience building and designing trails – took the idea and ran with it.

“It really was the perfect storm,” he said. “Everything connected via the railroad corridor. It was a perfect deal and I just knew it was going to get more popular. I guess it was a gut feeling.”

Turner had seen trails encourage more recreation in the past and hoped to see the same thing happen here.

“When I was a park ranger in the redwoods, our attendance doubled after the trails were installed,” he said. “People were coming to the park specifically for the trails. So, when I came to Lewistown, I joined a committee with the U.S. Department of Agriculture representative Ted Hawn, Don Pfau, Duane Ferdinand and some others to make these trails happen.”

The committee got to work around 1998, Turner said, and the trails came to fruition within five years.

“We worked with some local contractors and we worked with the Montana Conservation Corps,” Turner said. “Crew after crew came in and did trail work and hauled gravel. It was neat to see it all come together…then people started using the trails.”

The trail system starts behind the Yogo Inn and links to business centers, schools, parks, ponds and landmarks. Trails are easily accessible throughout City limits.

“It’s a lineal park,” Turner said, “and it’s great exercise. It’s probably the best kind of exercise you can get. It doesn’t take any equipment. You just put on a pair of shoes and go.”

Turner said he is proud of what the trails have become, and he’s glad to see others in the community share this pride, such as Parks and Recreation Director Jim Daniels.

“We have a tremendous trail system for the public,” Daniels said. “The whole system offers variety and, for a town of our size, it’s quite an asset.”

Work has continued on maintaining and improving the trails, and trail use continues to increase, just as Turner hoped.

“A friend of mine who lived in Lewistown when the trails were formed told me he thinks this is the best thing that ever hit Lewistown,” Turner said.

There are many who deserve credit for this, Turner said, including the City employees who help maintain it and those involved with Friends of the Trails, which formed around 10 years ago.

“The Friends of the Trails is a 501c3 corporation that raises funds for the trails, which are owned by the City,” said Jim Chalmers, former Friends of the Trails president. “We are part of the Lewistown Trails Coordinating Committee, and we are all volunteers, meeting once a month. Parks and Recreation Director Jim Daniels and Trail Coordinator Scott Perkins are involved.”

Turner said those enjoying the trails should let those associated with Friends of the Trails know.

But, most importantly, Turner said, if you are enjoying the trails, get out and enjoy them some more.

“They are a gem,” he said. “Lewistown is lucky to have these trails serpentine in and around town. It’s so unique.”