Celebration Church opens Great Christmas Giveaway Friday

“I am in awe,” said Noreen Langendorf of Celebration Church.

The Great Christmas Giveaway will return for its third year and “Everything is free and to be given away.”

The doors of The Annex, at 115 West Main, open on Friday, Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and reopen on Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is a really good year. With everything from furniture to clothing.” And of course, toys.

This year to ensure all children will have a present under the tree, “tickets will be assigned in exchange for a child’s toy,” Langendorf said.

More than toys, shoppers will be handed two plastic grocery bags to fill to the brim. There is a large variety to select from. Celebration Church receives donations, “in good condition and items that people would want to give or receive,” Langendorf said. This year offers a big “men’s section” and gifts for the senior population.

Shoppers, after filling their two bags with smaller items can select one gift, “that cannot fit into a plastic bag.” Larger items include furniture, a television set, household items, fashionable children’s and adult clothing and a bicycle.

Donors contribute all year long and are asked to consider, “Would you want to open this on Christmas morning?”

Langendorf said, “We received three calls just today just for giving. It is a real blessing.”

The festivities and volunteers begin, as early as October, organizing for the annual event. Three years ago, the idea came from a caretaker for the Annex building, who saw a comparable event in Hamilton. The Annex Building “is right downtown and has easy access for shoppers. That was a big part of the thought behind this.” The event is more organized every year.

The Great Christmas Giveaway, a community blessing, comes with “free goodies for all.”