Census workers focused on counting everyone, pandemic or no

With many in the state focused on the coronavirus outbreak, an important date passed this week with little notice. April 1 was the official start of the 2020 Census, on which Central Montana depends for federal and state funding, and even for representation in Congress.

“Current events show just how important it is that we get an accurate count of the people living in Central Montana,” said Kathie Bailey of Snowy Mountain Development Corp. Bailey has been working with the state Census office to help make sure everyone here is counted.

“Right now we see the impact of the last Census on Central Montana,” Bailey said. “The CARES Act funding that is coming to help individuals and businesses impacted by COVID-19 is based on 2010 Census numbers.

“The population determined by the Census is used by the federal government, and sometimes by the state government, to guide how much funding we get for many of our assistance programs. It is important for hospital funding, for programs such as SNAP and Medicaid, and whether Montana gets another representative in Congress” Bailey said, adding, “The population count from the 2020 Census will determine our funding levels for the next decade.”

Rural Montana was already a challenge in terms of getting an accurate Census count, due to having a low population spread out over a vast area where roads may be lacking. Governor Steve Bullock called it a “frontier” in a recent letter to Secretary of Commerce Wilber Ross.

In his April 1 letter, Bullock requested an extension of the timeframe for conducting Montana’s Census count. “Many planned efforts to achieve high self-response rates from hard-to-count populations and rural geographic areas are no longer viable due to COVID-19 response measures,” Bullock wrote.

The “planned efforts” he refers to include sending field workers out to verify addresses and to reach out to those who don’t respond to the Census.

“A lot of rural areas don’t have house addresses, they use P.O. boxes or rural route numbers,” Bailey said. “Field workers need to go out to the home and identify their address by GPS or other means.”

However, those field workers, including some employed locally, are on hold due to the “stay at home” directive and COVID-19 response.

“We are focused on getting a complete and accurate census, even in these uncertain times,” said Tim Olson, associate director of field operations for the Census Bureau. “The public is strongly encouraged to respond online, by phone or by mail.” Olson made his comment during a mid-March press briefing.

Joshua Manning, Montana’s media specialist for Census efforts, said current estimates are about 100,000 Montanans won’t receive their paper Census form.

“We encourage people to fill out their form online at my2020census.gov during this social distancing and isolation time,” Manning told the News-Argus. “People can also call the toll free number (844) 330-2020, if they don’t have internet access, and do their census over the phone. If people want that paper questionnaire, many of them are going to have to be patient and wait as we deal with this national and global pandemic; then safely restart operations.”

However, Manning said, Fergus County has an above average response rate so far.

“The response rate for Fergus County as of April 1 was 32.9%. For the state it was an average of 33.1%. Fergus is way ahead of a lot of more rural counties,” Manning said.

“The sooner we get responses in, the better,” Bailey said. “It’s a very simple questionnaire. I think it took me five minutes. It’s just counting people, but the numbers we get will impact us for the next decade.”