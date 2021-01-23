Central Montana Fair theme and Fair Persons of the year announced

With the announcement of the Central Montana Fair theme and Fair Persons of the Year recipients, the Fair Board meeting on Jan. 19 lasted over two hours, as numerous items were discussed in preparation for the 2021 Central Montana Fair.



Unmask the Fair for 2021

“This year, we want to celebrate the continuation of the Fair despite COVID-19 and with the restrictions of 2020 behind us with a theme of ‘Unmask the Fair,’” said Board Chairman Candi Zion.

She added, “We hope by fair time the virus will be under control and we won’t need to be masked.”

With the “Unmask the Fair,” theme determined, the call for artists to design the Fair Book cover with their artistic interpretations is announced. Entries, in any medium, can be emailed to cmtfair@midrivers.com, mailed to the Fairgrounds at 153 Fairgrounds Road, or delivered to the office by the next board meeting scheduled for Feb. 16. The winning artist will receive two tickets for any fair event of their choice.

Fair Persons get a second year

The board determined Lester and Carrol Sluggett, the 2020 Central Montana Persons of the Year, will have that honor extended through the 2021 Fair. Active in the Fair for nearly 50 years, the couple’s involvement began in the 1970s with 4-H, continued with Carrol taking the Montana Ranch Wife Competition in 1982, the couple driving mule teams to several championships and active involvement in the events and promotion of the Open Horse Show. The Fair board decided to “tip their hats,” once again to the Sluggetts and provide the honor and distinction warranted to this outstanding couple.

Responsibilities of Superintendents

Needlework superintendents Shelly Van Haur and Darlene Miner addressed the board during Open Public Participation on the responsibilities of superintendents and protection of items on display during the Fair.

Van Haur said, “Presence in each area and the need to keep track of displayed items is important. We need the superintendents to keep paying attention to what they are in charge of. Someone needs to be there to answer questions.”

Chairman Candi Zion responded that an email had been sent to the superintendents on their responsibilities, along with stipend rates dependent upon the superintendent’s involvement.

One more term

Terms as board officers for both Zion and Alan Shammel (V.P. of the Entertainment Committee) were up for re-election. Board member Connie Algren moved to keep the officers for another year. The motion was seconded and was approved.

General discussion items

Other items that came under general discussion included the addition of an outdoor handicap-accessible bathroom and securing realistic bids for its completion. The hiring of a minimum of four after-party bands, and a ranch rodeo as part of the pre-fair activities were touched upon. A lengthy discussion ensued between the board members and Fergus County Facility and Events Manager Scot Meader on whether there will be a carnival at the 2021 Fair. In preparation for an outstanding fair, the Board also will be seeking family-friendly alternatives, should the carnival not be solvent after last year’s pandemic cancellations.