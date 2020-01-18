Centripetal force, gyroscopes and explosions prove fun

Garfield school was a hub of fun activity on Tuesday night when high school mentors and elementary grade mentees gathered together for hands-on science.

After warm-up projects and a nutritious dinner, Junior High School science teacher Suzy Flentie, demonstrated exciting science activities that engaged both the older and younger students.

“I just did some demos involving both chemistry and physics. I did a low explosion and created a wind storm and we talked about centripetal force,” said Flentie.

She added, “It was just great. Everyone was very enthusiastic and excited about seeing the demonstrations. The participants also jumped in experimenting with some things and got to see the effects of centripetal force and angular momentum.”

Tuesday night’s get-together was the third large-group event for the Central Montana Youth Mentoring Program this school year.

Assistant Mentoring Director Sandy Mikeson said, “We meet once a month for large-group activities. We had our meet and greet night [with games] in October. In November, we met and learned about Native American symbols and the kids made ‘war horses’ as their arts and crafts projects. This month we focused on science.”

During the rest of the month mentors are required to spend an average of one hour a week with their mentees and report their hours for accountability, much like a job. This job, however, has its perks where mentors assist mentees to bolster self-esteem, build communication skills and enhance life skills through the bonds of friendship and leadership.

“We are living in a time where we need to connect with children and build lasting relationships,” said Mikeson.