Chamber Stroll event highlights holiday weekend

According to the Lewistown Area Chamber of Commerce staff, the Lewistown Christmas Stroll went off without a hitch on Friday.

“There were a lot of people there,” said Chamber Executive Director Jo McCauley. “It was a good event.”

Chamber train coordinator Charlie Denison was in charge of the Elf and Poker fun runs.

“We had a good turnout with about 25 runners and walkers,” Denison said. “Amber Barta won the Best Hand in the Poker run, and she donated her prize back to the Chamber.”

About a dozen organizations and businesses built lighted floats for the Stroll parade, which was coordinated by volunteer Duane Ferdinand.

Four people successfully completed the “Where’s Charlie” contest, locating the picture of Charlie Russell in various shops around town. Each won $25 in Chamber Bucks.

In the Gingerbread House Contest, three winners were selected: Adult category winner – Donna Vantassel; Child category winner – Kaylyn Phelps and People’s Choice winner – Holly Phelps. Coming in second in People’s Choice was Noah Rotz. Winners received trophies, except for People’s Choice winner, who received an apron.

“The Christmas Stroll was a success,” said Chamber Director Jo McCauley. “We’re grateful for the community support and involvement. It was great to see people striving to keep the holiday as cheerful as possible.”