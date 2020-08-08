Chew Choo derailed

The Lewistown Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday they were going to have to cancel the Charlie Russell Chew Choo for the rest of the season, all six trains, due to coronavirus impacts to both staffing and income.

“We really tried to make this work because we know the trains are such a boost to the entire community, which is important to the Chamber,” said Chamber Executive Director Jo McCauley.

“One of the things that is most upsetting this year is what it is doing to the hospitality industry,” added Charlie Denison, Chamber train coordinator. “We know cancelling the trains is going to be a big impact. Places like the B and B, the Yogo and the Calvert – they are depending on these trains.”

However requirements such as running at only half capacity, keeping social distancing in a small enclosed space and difficulties with staffing led to the Chamber Board’s decision to cancel the rest of the year.

“We lost $2,500 on the first train, the only train, for this season,” McCauley said. “Our caterer lost a similar amount, causing it to be untenable.”

Unfortunately the upcoming trains were already full or nearly full.

“At half capacity, it is just over 100 people, tops, for each train,” Denison said. “I know the Aug. 14 train was fully reserved. I’ve reached out to those who had reservations and let them know the sad news.”

Denison said the requirement to reduce the train from 200 riders down to just over 100, in order to meet coronavirus safety concerns, presented a lot of challenges for both the train staff and the caterer.

“Our caterer was having trouble finding wait staff. People who work the train were nervous to be on the train for four hours with the public. It’s a confined space, the windows don’t open, and when you add the outlaws and entertainers, it’s just extra difficult,” Denison said.

McCauley added that in addition to concerns over personal safety, the Chamber was concerned over not being able to provide the level of service the dinner train is known for.

“There were just too many checkmarks in the negative community impact column,” McCauley said. “The Chamber of Commerce is still open to serve the community and will continue to do so. While the train is a large part of what we do, it is far from our only task. The Chamber exists to help our members and the community grow and prosper and that has not and will not change.”

For more information, contact the Chamber at 535-5436.