CMCHC takes a holistic approach to Substance Abuse Disorders

“They feel like they are going to die,” said Laurie Sweeney an addictions counselor at Central Montana Community Health Center, speaking about substance use disorder and the associated withdrawal symptoms.

Taylre Sweeney, RN agrees. “It is very miserable. The symptoms are so bad. Using opioids will take that away.”

Laurie added, “They are not using it to get high, but to keep from being sick.”

The Central Montana Community Health Center is ready to assist individuals afflicted with a Substance Use Disorder by implementing a holistic approach to the rural opioid crisis. The approach known as MAT [Medicated-Assisted Treatment] combines the use of medications and behavioral therapy to treat people with a substance use disorder.

“Opioid addiction is chronic and lifelong,” said Laurie. “If you have diabetes, you have to take medication for the rest of your life. It’s the same thing with opioid addiction. It’s a long-term condition that may require long-term medication accompanied with behavioral health treatment to manage the withdrawal symptoms.”

“The symptoms of opioid withdrawal are severe, and include vomiting, diarrhea, sweating, bone pain and yawning,” said Taylre.

The symptoms are severe, but so are the stigmas.

“There is a lot of stigma associated with addiction. We [CMCHC] want to help educate the community about opioid addiction to help reduce the stigma. There is treatment available,” said Laurie.

One stigma CMCHC would like to dispel is, “MAT is trading one addiction for another. The medication takes away all the criteria for addiction. On medication an individual will be able to take care of family and be able to work. It’s being in recovery and not in addiction,” said Laurie.

Licensed therapist Kelly Berg, a member of the team, said, “Addiction doesn’t happen in isolation. It is a result of lifetime, relationships and personal trauma. The view of self and the view of the world can become distorted. Exploring original beliefs and how they reinforce behaviors are addressed.”

Recovery doesn’t happen in isolation either. CMCHC offers a team to support the holistic approach of medication and therapy. The CMCHC support team consists of physicians, a behavioral health manager, an addictions counselor, a licensed therapist and a MAT nurse.

“We are treating medical issues, as well as their mental and physical health issues, all in the same place,” said Laurie.

Taylre said, “Individuals seeking treatment will be assessed, meet the team and if approved MAT can be implemented to aid in recovery.”

Laurie added, “We are not just treating opioid addiction. We can help people with all types of addictions, from alcohol to cigarettes, all substance use disorders. Alcohol is the most misused substance. It costs society more in lives and money than all the other misused drugs.”

Berg added, “Addiction happens over time and it takes time to heal.”

For more information contact CMCHC at 535-6545.