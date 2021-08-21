Cold front delivers much needed rain

The past few days have been a stark contrast from the past three months weather-wise. Most of the area received over an inch of rain since Wednesday, when a cold front moved into the area.

“A pressure ridge that was keeping us hot and dry shifted to the east and a trough (area of low pressure) moved into its place, making it cooler and wetter than normal,” said Scott Coulston at the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

Denton received one of the largest precipitation amounts in the area, with 1.6 inches. In Lewistown, 1.5 inches fell at the Lewistown Airport. The most moisture was recorded at an automated site near Crystal Lake, which saw 2.1 inches.

“Over an inch was recorded in most places,” said Coulston.

Light showers were expected throughout Friday and into Saturday. Coulston said the highest probability for rain would be Saturday afternoon into the evening, and could be accompanied by scattered thunderstorms.

“If you happen to be underneath one of these showers, you could get .10 to .25 inches,” said Coulston.

The cold front will move out of the area Saturday night, with temperatures rising until a weak cold front moves through the area on Tuesday.

“Then we kind of go back to a relatively dry pattern with a gradual warming trend,” said Coulston. “But it’s unlikely we’ll see extreme conditions we’ve had over the past few months.”

Since Jan. 1, Lewistown has received 8.66 inches of precipitation, compared to 11.04 at the same time in 2020, and the average of 12.68 inches. Since Oct. 1, the area has received 10.71 inches, compared to 13.69 last year. The average amount of precipitation for the period since Oct. 1 is 15.13 inches.