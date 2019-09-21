Community Council researching mental health services

F

or individuals with mental health issues, finding assistance can be like going through a revolving door. The Fergus County Community Council focused its monthly meeting Monday on a review of the coordination of local services for mental health needs in Central Montana. County Commissioners, local law enforcement, Community Council members, Central Montana Medical Center personnel and a representative from the South Central Regional Mental Health Center in Billings began the first of many discussions on the protocol for addressing and responding to calls for assistance for a person with a mental health crisis.

Whether a drug-induced psychosis, dementia, medication mismanagement or suicidal ideation, the answer to managing a crisis situation respectfully is a daunting challenge that typically begins with a response from law enforcement, participants said.

Yet law enforcement faces its own challenges.

Lewistown Police Chief Justin Jenness said, “We took two [individuals with a mental health crisis] to the hospital just yesterday. It puts a strain on the hospital. They don’t have the facility or the personnel.”

Sheriff Rick Vaughn concurred.

“There is a crisis, and we don’t have the facility to help these people. They are not criminals, but we have to cuff them.”

Deputy Director of the South Central Regional Mental Health Center, Carl Eby, said, “These problems you [Fergus County] face are not unique. It is happening around the state.”

Eby was invited to attend the Council’s meeting. The Billings non-profit he directs is dedicated to the establishment, development and maintenance of high-quality mental health and chemical dependency care.

Eby said, “Every issue we deal with boils down to money. We have got our revenues cut over and over again.”

He encouraged the Council to petition local legislators regarding recent cuts in Medicaid funding.

Community Council member Joshua Scotson said, “State funding allocations are not available. Funding and resources have been the biggest issues.”

Vaughn said, “The bottom line now is throw them in jail and forget about it. They need our help.”

Crisis Intervention Training, where officers are specially trained in de-escalation techniques, was addressed during the Council’s meeting. Other proactive measures mentioned include the hiring of case managers to assist with medication management, and creating a centrally-located crisis center, possibly involving the state hospital.

Gilles Stockton and Scotson, members of the Community Council, are trying to facilitate communication to explore the problem, according to Council Chairman Scott Seilstad.

“They [Scotson and Stockton] will be seeking to get some hard numbers defining the issues and look at the extent of the problem,” said Seilstad.

Stockton and Scotson will report their findings at the Community Council meeting held on Oct. 14, the second Monday of the month, at the Council on Aging’s conference room.