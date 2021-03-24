Community Easter Egg Hunt a ‘smashing’ success

Frank Day Park was covered with colorful plastic Easter eggs Saturday morning, to the delight of hundreds of youngsters who turned out for the hunt. Behind the scenes, it took almost as many people to set the event in motion.

Members of the Community Easter Egg Hunt committee, all volunteers, started the process. After last year’s hunt was cancelled due to COVID-19, the group was determined to make this year memorable.

That meant finding volunteers to stuff and “hide” nearly 6,000 eggs. With help from volunteers at Nexus Treatment Center, the Central Montana Jaycees and the Fergus High Key Club, plus their own efforts, the committee was able to get everything in place before all the children showed up Saturday.

While the grass at Frank Day Park was a little wet, nothing could dampen the spirits of the families who turned out to enjoy an early Easter event.

To the tune of Irving Berlin’s “Easter Parade,” played by DJ Jack Behl, youngsters lined up behind orange nylon barricade tape, waiting for the signal with baskets in hand. At the word “go,” a mob of kids took off in search of the perfect egg.

Big and little eggs covered the grass from one side of the park to the other. Some were hidden, some clustered on the grass in plain sight – more than enough to provide plenty for every child.

While Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny strolled among the egg hunters, or posed for photos, parents and grandparents helped out the youngest searchers. In no time at all, the grass was picked clean and only a few of the most carefully hidden eggs remained, along with a few inadvertently crushed by the swarm of excited kids.

The Egg Hunt committee members took to the microphone, asking parents to open the plastic eggs, remove the candy or prizes inside, and return the empty shells to be used again next year.

“It really cuts down our expenses if we don’t have to buy more eggs,” said organizer Cindy Burch.

The group plans to continue producing the community event as long as they can do it.