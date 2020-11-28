Community members rally for essential workers

This year hasn’t been the easiest, especially for healthcare workers and school employees. A few Lewistown residents have decided to band together to lift morale for these essential workers during the pandemic.

“There’s no magic wand that can make COVID-19 disappear, but as a community there are things we can do to support one another,” said Whitney Brady, one of the organizers of Support Our Hometown Heroes. The group aims to provide a means for the community to answer a call for support during the pandemic.

“We were hearing some people say they could use support in a morale-lifting way,” said Brady. “That was kind of the root of it.”

Support Our Hometown Heroes will show the community’s appreciation for hospital and school employees through different acts of service. To kick off the mission, the group will install weather resistant signs of support in front of Lewistown School District buildings and the Central Montana Medical Center.

They will also begin delivering food and coffee to school and hospital employees on a rotating basis to lift morale and help staff members feel appreciated.

“Obviously there are many who have been affected by this pandemic,” said Brady. “However, because of the critical impacts these schools and the hospital have on our community, CMMC and the Lewistown School District will be the focus of this drive.”

Brady and her mom, Kim Miller, have spearheaded the group, but others have volunteered to help with deliveries and activities as needed. The group is accepting monetary donations to purchase coffee and food for delivery from busineses and individuals. The goal is to secure enough funding to organize weekly or monthly deliveries on a regular basis.

Brady and Miller hope this will also help local eateries, since the pandemic has altered their daily business operations.

“We will be purchasing food and beverages from sanctioned food and beverage businesses around town,” said Brady, “to support them, too, and kind of bring it full circle.”

The group is not accepting homemade food items for safety reasons, but is asking for letters or cards of appreciation for school and hospital employees.

“While many individuals have already given so much time, effort and support to our community during the pandemic, our heroes need our continued support,” Brady added.

Monetary donations may be made through the Central Montana Foundation at PO Box 334, Lewistown, MT 59457 or on their website, centralmontanafoundation.com, by entering “Support Our Hometown Heroes” in the comment section.

Checks can be made payable to the Central Montana Foundation with “Support Our Hometown Heroes” in the memo line.

Cards of appreciation can be mailed to Whitney Brady at 308 Mount Pleasant, Lewistown, MT 59457, who will then distribute them appropriately.