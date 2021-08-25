Day in the Life

Located along U.S. Highway 191 is the unincorporated community of Roy, with a population, as of 2019, of 138.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. Friday, Angie Loyning was busy chopping vegetables and peeling hardboiled eggs for an anticipated “shipping party.” The way Loyning and other employees at the Roy Legion Bar and Café, American Legion were prepping, it looked as if the whole Roy population would be coming for the feast.

For Loyning, who drives 108 miles round trip on gravel roads from Landusky, her job at the Roy Legion Bar and Café is more than food preparation.

Working in Roy is a nod to her past and an appreciation for the people who frequent the Legion and live in Roy.

“My great-grandfather, Everett Harrell, is from Roy, I love that connection,” said Loyning.

She added, “The drive is a long one, especially on days when the weather is inclement. The Roy community has reached out and offered to help with lodging. It’s the people that draw me to this place. They are kind and make you feel right at home.”

Mike Shirey, owner of the Roy Legion Bar and Café, agrees that Roy has some pretty nice people. Shirey ran the Legion Bar from 1980 to 1991, but returned in 2015 on the insistence of community members.

“Everybody kept telling me if I opened the bar and café they would come. I live in Lewistown, but I come out a few times a week to do maintenance and do the books. I’ve served over four generations at this establishment,” said Shirey.

Down the street from the Legion is Roy’s local grocery store also known as The Mercantile or Roy’s Walmart. Tammy Stahl smiles from behind the counter when she reflects on her 20 plus years as a Roy resident. She enjoys working at the store and knowing every customer that comes through the door.

“Roy is not that big of a place. You know everybody. It’s a great community. The people here are giving. You always know you have support.”

Where the community strives to meet the needs of its members, one community member Esther Negaard, strives to meet the needs of the community at the Roy Grocery store, whether it is providing children’s toys, hardware supplies, a gift shop, or material to craft up a quilt.

She said, “People call the store ‘Roy’s Walmart.’ We have everything.”

G.S. Oil is another busy Roy business. Sitting comfortably in a rolling chair is Gary Smith. Smith agrees regarding the willingness of Roy residents to support community members in time of need. He points to a crowded counter. On top is a jar with photograph of a beautiful girl’s face taped to the outside.

“She was in an accident. Nearly every bone from the waist down was crushed. I placed this jar here to help raise funds. Nearly everyone that comes into the store drops some money in the jar,” Smith said.

Smith, with the exception of a short term overseas in the military, has spent his entire life in Roy and up to 12 hours a day at the shop.

He said, “There are fewer problems in this hard working community. Neighbors are a phone call away.”

Whether a resident or business owner, all can agree that Roy is a “family” town with neighbors who are there in time of need.