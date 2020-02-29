Deadline for candidate filing nears
Candidate for Attorney General Rafe Graybill (D – Great Falls) addresses a gathering in Lewistown Feb. 15. Graybill was making a campaign tour of the central and eastern parts of the state. With the deadline to file nearing, contested races are heating up.
Photo courtesy of Tyler Campbell
With just nine days left for candidates to file with the Secretary of State’s office in order to be on the Montana ballot, some high-profile contenders have yet to formalize their bids for office.
At the local level, where candidates must file paperwork with their county clerk and recorder’s office, several important positions in Fergus, Petroleum and Judith Basin counties still lack competitive races.
Fergus County short on candidates
According to the Fergus County Clerk and Recorder’s office, hardly anyone with the exception of incumbents has signed up to run for open Fergus County seats.
In the race for County Commissioner District 1, only incumbent Ross Butcher has filed.
Incumbent Phyllis Smith is the only candidate for Clerk of the Court at this point.
Five incumbent Community Council members -- Scott Seilstad (District 1) , Helen (Jo) Shipman (District 3), Joshua Scotson District 2), Gilles Stockton (District 2) and Shirley Barrick (District 1) -- are the only filers so far for the nine Council positions up for grabs.
Petroleum and Judith Basin county races not competitive
The situation in nearby counties is similar to that in Fergus County. In Petroleum County, only incumbent Paul McKenna has filed to run for the county commission seat that is up this year. Three people – Rodney Rowton, Laura Kiehl and Jay King – have filed for positions on the Petroleum County Conservation District board. All three are currently members of the board.
Judith Basin County has one contested race so far. Incumbent Nathan Hammontree and challenger Suzette Swanson are vying for the position of Justice of the Peace.
However the races for Judith Basin County Commission District 1 and Clerk of the Court/Superintendent of Schools each have only one candidate listed so far. Incumbent County Commissioner James Moore and incumbent Clerk/Superintendent Jennifer Taylor are the only ones who have filed.
The deadline for candidates to file to run for office is 5 p.m. on Monday March 9. Candidates for the legislature, statewide or federal races must file paperwork with the Montana Secretary of State’s office. Candidates for county or special district (e.g., fire districts, water and sewer districts) should file forms with their local clerk and recorder’s office.
Who’s running so far?
Federal Races
President (all pending as of press time):
Michael R. Bloomberg, D
Pete Buttigieg, D
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, R
Bob Ely, R
Amy Klobuchar, D
Bernie Sanders, D
Donald J. Trump, R, incumbent
Elizabeth Warren, D
U.S. Senate:
Wilmot J. Collins, D, Helena
Mike Knoles, D, Bozeman
Daniel R Larson, R, Stevensville
John Mues, D, Loma
Cora Neumann, D, Bozeman
U.S. House:
Joe Dooling, R, Helena
John Evankovich, R, Butte
Debra Lamm, R, Livingston
Mark J. McGinley, R, Dillon
Matt Rosendale, R, Helena
Kathleen Williams, D, Bozeman
State Races
Governor/Lt. Governor:
Lyman Bishop and John Nesper, L, Kalispell
Tim Fox and Jon Knokey, R, Helena
Al “Doc” Olszewski and Ken Bogner, R, Kalispell
Secretary of State:
Bryce Bennett, D, Milltown
Christi Jacobsen, R, Helena
Forrest J. Mandeville, R, Columbus
Scott Sales, R, Bozeman
Attorney General:
Kimberly P. Dudik, D, Frenchtown
Raph Graybill, D, Great Falls
Austin Knudsen, R, Culbertson
State Auditor:
Troy Downing, R, Bozeman
Shane A. Morigeau, D, Missoula
Nelly Nicol, R, Helena
Superintendent of Public Instruction:
Elsie Arntzen, R, Billings, incumbent
Melissa Romano, D, Helena
Legislative Races
Senate District 15: Ryan Osmundson, R, Buffalo, incumbent
House District 29: Dan Bartel, R, Lewistown, incumbent
House District 30: E. Wylie Galt, R, Martinsdale, incumbent
County Races
Fergus County
County Commissioner District 1 – Ross Butcher, incumbent
Clerk of Court – Phyllis Smith, incumbent
Community Council District 1 (3 openings) – Scott Seilstad, incumbent; Shirley Barrick, incumbent
Community Council District 2 (3 openings) – Joshua Scotson, incumbent; Gilles Stockton, incumbent
Community Council District 3 (3 openings) – Helen (Jo) Shipman, incumbent
Republican Man
Precinct 3 – David McClure
Precinct 8 – Bruce Williams
Precinct 11 – Randy Boling
Precinct 13 – Frank Burns
Precinct 14 – Earl Bricker
Precinct 16 – Ed Butcher
Precinct 17 – Terry Gill
Precinct 18 – Rodney McClure
Republican Woman
Precinct 3—Joyce McClure
Precinct 14 – Dixie Hertel
Precinct 16 – Pamela Butcher
Precinct 18 – Doreen McClure
Judith Basin County
County Commissioner District 1 – James Moore, incumbent
Clerk of the Court/Superintendent of Schools – Jennifer Taylor, incumbent
Justice of the Peace – Nathan Hammontree, incumbent; Susette Swanson
Petroleum County
County Commissioner – Paul McKenna, incumbent
Conservation District Board – Rodney Rowton, incumbent; Laura Kiehl, incumbent; Jay King, incumbent
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
-