Deadline for candidate filing nears

With just nine days left for candidates to file with the Secretary of State’s office in order to be on the Montana ballot, some high-profile contenders have yet to formalize their bids for office.

At the local level, where candidates must file paperwork with their county clerk and recorder’s office, several important positions in Fergus, Petroleum and Judith Basin counties still lack competitive races.

Fergus County short on candidates

According to the Fergus County Clerk and Recorder’s office, hardly anyone with the exception of incumbents has signed up to run for open Fergus County seats.

In the race for County Commissioner District 1, only incumbent Ross Butcher has filed.

Incumbent Phyllis Smith is the only candidate for Clerk of the Court at this point.

Five incumbent Community Council members -- Scott Seilstad (District 1) , Helen (Jo) Shipman (District 3), Joshua Scotson District 2), Gilles Stockton (District 2) and Shirley Barrick (District 1) -- are the only filers so far for the nine Council positions up for grabs.

Petroleum and Judith Basin county races not competitive

The situation in nearby counties is similar to that in Fergus County. In Petroleum County, only incumbent Paul McKenna has filed to run for the county commission seat that is up this year. Three people – Rodney Rowton, Laura Kiehl and Jay King – have filed for positions on the Petroleum County Conservation District board. All three are currently members of the board.

Judith Basin County has one contested race so far. Incumbent Nathan Hammontree and challenger Suzette Swanson are vying for the position of Justice of the Peace.

However the races for Judith Basin County Commission District 1 and Clerk of the Court/Superintendent of Schools each have only one candidate listed so far. Incumbent County Commissioner James Moore and incumbent Clerk/Superintendent Jennifer Taylor are the only ones who have filed.

The deadline for candidates to file to run for office is 5 p.m. on Monday March 9. Candidates for the legislature, statewide or federal races must file paperwork with the Montana Secretary of State’s office. Candidates for county or special district (e.g., fire districts, water and sewer districts) should file forms with their local clerk and recorder’s office.

Who’s running so far?

Federal Races

President (all pending as of press time):

Michael R. Bloomberg, D

Pete Buttigieg, D

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, R

Bob Ely, R

Amy Klobuchar, D

Bernie Sanders, D

Donald J. Trump, R, incumbent

Elizabeth Warren, D

U.S. Senate:

Wilmot J. Collins, D, Helena

Mike Knoles, D, Bozeman

Daniel R Larson, R, Stevensville

John Mues, D, Loma

Cora Neumann, D, Bozeman

U.S. House:

Joe Dooling, R, Helena

John Evankovich, R, Butte

Debra Lamm, R, Livingston

Mark J. McGinley, R, Dillon

Matt Rosendale, R, Helena

Kathleen Williams, D, Bozeman

State Races

Governor/Lt. Governor:

Lyman Bishop and John Nesper, L, Kalispell

Tim Fox and Jon Knokey, R, Helena

Al “Doc” Olszewski and Ken Bogner, R, Kalispell

Secretary of State:

Bryce Bennett, D, Milltown

Christi Jacobsen, R, Helena

Forrest J. Mandeville, R, Columbus

Scott Sales, R, Bozeman

Attorney General:

Kimberly P. Dudik, D, Frenchtown

Raph Graybill, D, Great Falls

Austin Knudsen, R, Culbertson

State Auditor:

Troy Downing, R, Bozeman

Shane A. Morigeau, D, Missoula

Nelly Nicol, R, Helena

Superintendent of Public Instruction:

Elsie Arntzen, R, Billings, incumbent

Melissa Romano, D, Helena

Legislative Races

Senate District 15: Ryan Osmundson, R, Buffalo, incumbent

House District 29: Dan Bartel, R, Lewistown, incumbent

House District 30: E. Wylie Galt, R, Martinsdale, incumbent

County Races

Fergus County

County Commissioner District 1 – Ross Butcher, incumbent

Clerk of Court – Phyllis Smith, incumbent

Community Council District 1 (3 openings) – Scott Seilstad, incumbent; Shirley Barrick, incumbent

Community Council District 2 (3 openings) – Joshua Scotson, incumbent; Gilles Stockton, incumbent

Community Council District 3 (3 openings) – Helen (Jo) Shipman, incumbent

Republican Man

Precinct 3 – David McClure

Precinct 8 – Bruce Williams

Precinct 11 – Randy Boling

Precinct 13 – Frank Burns

Precinct 14 – Earl Bricker

Precinct 16 – Ed Butcher

Precinct 17 – Terry Gill

Precinct 18 – Rodney McClure

Republican Woman

Precinct 3—Joyce McClure

Precinct 14 – Dixie Hertel

Precinct 16 – Pamela Butcher

Precinct 18 – Doreen McClure



Judith Basin County

County Commissioner District 1 – James Moore, incumbent

Clerk of the Court/Superintendent of Schools – Jennifer Taylor, incumbent

Justice of the Peace – Nathan Hammontree, incumbent; Susette Swanson



Petroleum County

County Commissioner – Paul McKenna, incumbent

Conservation District Board – Rodney Rowton, incumbent; Laura Kiehl, incumbent; Jay King, incumbent