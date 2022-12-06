Denton One Year Later

On December 1, it’s been one year since the West Wind Fire ravaged the town of Denton. The third major fire to severely impact Fergus County last year, it put Central Montana on full display, prompting people from across the state and region to spare no expense to help their neighbors. Donations poured in and locals needed a central place to manage and distribute the generous donations. This sparked the creation of the Fergus County Disaster Relief Fund.

For being not quite a year old, the Fund has certainly had an impact, to the tune of just over $1.5 million in funds distributed to victims of last year’s fires.

At its annual meeting held Tuesday, the Disaster Relief Fund board heard reports on the impressive totals of both donations received and people helped.

According to Board member Mariah Shammel, a total of $1.76 million was donated to assist with recovery from the Taylor, South Moccasin, and West Wind fires.

“We received donations from 692 donors,” Shammel reported. “Of those, 415 live in Montana and 103 of the donations were from within Fergus County. All received thank you letters from the board.”

Board member Erin Slivka helped track in-kind donations – offers of services or useful items.

“The vast majority of those were donated before this group existed,” Slivka said. “Much of it was never tracked. However, once we got involved, we started tracking donations and we had things like truckloads of hay or fencing equipment coming in. There was also a sizeable donation of food, around $20,000 worth, that went to Denton.”

Slivka suggested that during any future emergencies, rather than the group taking possession of donated physical objects themselves, they instead maintain a database showing those with services or materials to donate, which can be matched to specific needs.

Funding from cash donations are distributed via the work of an anonymous committee. Committee members review funding requests and make recommendations to the Relief Fund’s board.

Phillips noted that 17 rural fire departments were assisted this year, with a total of $210,000 given out to these hard-working organizations. In addition, 78 individuals or organizations received financial assistance from the Relief Fund.

The board spent a good deal of time Tuesday discussing remaining donations. Requests for assistance have dwindled, yet money still remains, in part because donations continue to arrive.

“Just within the past few days we got a donation of $1,400,” Board Chair Dave Phillips said.

Phillips suggested he and Shammel might approach donors who had restricted their gifts to certain fire funds, asking the donors instead to allow the funds to be used for any current or future needs.

With just shy of $219,000 in cash donations still remaining, the board also will ask the anonymous committee to review applications for assistance already received and see if there are any that could still be funded. The committee will have until the end of March 2023 to finalize their work of distributing the funding.

Phillips also encouraged the board to create a definition for what constitutes a disaster.

“The state or the federal government will make a disaster proclamation, but there could be things that negatively affect people here but which don’t reach state or national levels,” Phillips said.

The board voted to have the Fergus County Disaster and Emergency Services director formally designate events as local disasters. The Relief Fund board would then need to unanimously approve the designation before providing funding assistance to those affected.

All members of the Fergus County Disaster Relief Fund board agreed to continue serving for another year. Phillips was re-elected as chairman, and Shammel was re-elected as secretary. Other officer positions will be up for election in 2023.