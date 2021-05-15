District to offer summer school

One of the most understandable impacts of the global pandemic is the toll it took on schools. While Central Montana was fortunate to avoid the huge numbers of COVID-19 cases, even here schools shut down for some months. Recognizing that having students learning at home via computer is not at all the same as having them in the classroom, both President Trump and President Biden made sure to include funding to assist school districts to address negative results.

The program is called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, or ESSER. There have been three allocations of ESSER funds, the most recent being ESSER III as part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March.

Lewis and Clark Elementary Principal Danny Wirtzberger explained how Lewistown elementary schools are working to assist students affected by the pandemic. The first step is assessing how well each student is doing.

“MAP [Measure of Academic Progress] is a nation-wide assessment tool we opt to use,” he said. “Students are tested on language arts, reading and math, and their scores are compared with the rest of the state and the nation. This is done in grades 3 through 10, three times a year.”

Wirtzberger said this regular testing provides a tool educators can use to assess how each individual student is progressing.

“It shows the strong points and weak areas for each student, and drives the teaching decisions we make. We want students to make a certain amount of progress and we use MAP to make sure they are hitting that level,” he said. “The MAP results indicate the category (advanced, proficient, nearing proficient or novice) for each subject for each student.”

Help when students lose ground

One of the requirements for the federal ESSER III funding is that 20% of it must be spent to address learning loss. Learning loss could mean an actual loss of ability, or it could be a student’s understanding of a subject has leveled off, rather than continuing to climb.

Wirtzberger said for the most part, students in the Lewistown schools showed good educational gains this past year, but the weeks of remote learning did have an impact.

“It’s not so much the remote learning itself as it is the lack of engagement for some students,” Wirtzberger said. “Whether it’s classroom or remote learning, students have a certain amount of engagement, with teachers or with parents. Even when we had remote learning, the students were supposed to get math each day, reading each day. Some students just weren’t engaging, weren’t showing up.”

Wirtzberger said some students failed to take part in virtual classes because they lacked access to the internet.

“We found about 8 percent of our families lack good access to the internet, and about 2 percent have no access at all. That’s why we were handing out Chromebooks to every student. A cell phone is just not a good tool for learning,” Wirtzberger said.

For other students, working remotely was just too…well…remote. These students need personal attention in order to learn.

Looking at the assessment graphs for each student allowed teachers and administrators to see where learning loss is an issue. Doing something about it requires the district to move beyond business as usual. That response includes creating new summer school classes.

“We have extended an invitation to students to attend summer school this June,” Wirtzberger said. “We will be able to offer them remediation classes, smaller groups or one-on-one learning. It will be a half day, starting June 7 and going through July 1.”

The classes will be held for kindergarten through sixth graders at Garfield, Highland Park and Lewis and Clark elementary schools, and Wirtzberger is very optimistic about the outcome.

“We usually don’t have summer school, but our own teachers and paraprofessionals stepped up to create a personalized curriculum for each student. Once I saw it was our own people willing to do it I, I knew it would be great. The students will be working with teachers and staff they already know in surroundings they are already familiar with.”

Wirtzberger said students have not just experienced learning loss, but also socio-emotional loss from being isolated during times when schools were shut down.

“We don’t just teach reading and math. We educate the whole child. We are working very hard to get back on track, but it will take time to recoup what was lost,” he said.

If there is any space available, Wirtzberger said the summer schools may open to any students who are interested.

“Parents are reaching out to us; they want this. It’s free, with a free lunch too. All of this will be paid for by ESSER funds,” he added.

More about ESSER funds

At Monday evening’s meeting of the Lewistown School Board, District Clerk Rebekah Rhoades discussed the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, known as ESSER, which the District will receive. This is funding that can be used to prevent or mitigate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the district has received ESSER I funding of over $250,000.

ESSER II and ESSER III funding has not yet been made available, but together the two funds could potentially amount to over $3 million for Lewistown elementary and secondary schools.

It is a requirement that 20% of ESSER III funds be used to address learning loss. Some can be used also for after-school and summer learning programs.

School Superintendent Thom Peck explained there are fairly rigid guidelines for how the ESSER funds can be spent.

“Documentation for the use of these funds is more intense [than other funds],” Peck told the board. “We must document every dollar we spend of it.”