Dorothy M. Kidd, 86, of Lewistown gained her beautiful angel wings on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Central Montana Medical Center. Dorothy was born on February 17, 1932 in Tacoma, Washington, the daughter of Roy R. and Beatrice (Robbins) Wolters. She received her schooling in Tacoma and on June 22, 1961, at the age of 29, she was united in marriage to her lifetime love Carl Kidd in Tacoma. They lived and raised their family of two daughters and one son in Washington, Oregon and Montana until settling in Lewistown permanently in 1988.

Dorothy was devoted to spending her time with her family, as wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was the most genuine, caring, loving, giving woman you would ever meet. She would do anything for anyone in need, always putting others before her own needs. Dorothy was always smiling, always happy, especially when around her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Dorothy also thoroughly enjoyed going for outings with her devoted husband Carl, they would get some lunch and watch planes come in to land, an event she also loved to share with her great grandkids. She will be remembered for her kind and giving nature, and an exceptionally resilient spirit.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Carl, son Steven, daughter Rhonda (Carey) Kjersem all of Lewistown, daughter Sharon (Ann) Kidd of Seattle, Wash.; brother Chuck Roberts of Portland, OR; sister Esther Corcoran in Michigan; four grandchildren: Joshua Day, Jennifer (Ezequiel) Garcia, Nathan (Torie) Day and Dalton Kjersem, four great-grandchildren: Harley and Linkon Garcia, Addisyn and Kaydence Day and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister.

No Services will be held at this time for Dorothy M. Kidd, cremation has taken place at her request. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Friends are asked to make memorials to the charity of their choice and they may be left at the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.