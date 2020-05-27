Eagles take flight
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Fergus High School graduating seniors throw their caps in the air at the close of Sunday’s graduation ceremony, held in the fieldhouse to accommodate COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Sixty-six seniors graduated in the ceremony.
Photo by Matthew Strissel
